पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बदलेगा सीएम का चेहरा:बिहार फर्स्ट-बिहारी फर्स्ट के साथ लोजपा को मिला समर्थन : अरविंद

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिजल्ट के बाद बिहार में निश्चित रूप से बदलेगा सीएम का चेहरा

बिहार फस्ट बिहारी फस्ट के साथ ही लोजपा का जीत तय है। क्योंकि हर क्षेत्र में युवा, बुर्जुग व किसान भाईयों ने बिहार में सीएम का चेहरा बदलने को लेकर लोजपा के पक्ष में मतदान किया है। बिहार अाज भी बेरोजगारी व अफसर साही का दंश झेल रही है। इसको लेकर नए चेहरा को लाने को लेकर लोगों ने लोजपा को समर्थन व मतदान किया है। उक्त बातें मधुबनी विधान सभा से लोजपा प्रत्याशी अरविंद पूर्वे ने कही। उन्होंने कहा की बिहार का एक्जिग्ट पोल जो दिखाया जा रहा हो। लेकिन 10 नवम्बर को मतगणना के बाद मामला पूर्ण रूप से साफ हो जाएगा। अरविंद पूर्वे ने कहा की हमारी पार्टी पूर्ण बहुमत से जीत हासिल करेंगी। जिसके बाद बिहार में युवाओं के लिए रोजगार दिलाऐंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान सरकार से नौजवान, छात्र, गरीब, किसान, मजदूर छोटो-छोटे कारोबारी सभी अक्रोशित है। मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष बचनू मंडल, विधान सभा प्रभारी अजीत नाथ मिश्रा, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शिव जी पासवान उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें