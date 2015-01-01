पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट:टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में मधेपुरा ने सुपौल को 7 विकेट से हराया, श्रेयस को मिला मैन ऑफ द मैच अवॉर्ड

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
खिलाड़ी को मैन ऑफ द मैच की ट्रॉफी देते अतिथि।
  • आज का पहला मैच सहरसा और सुपौल व दूसरा मैच मधुबनी व मधेपुरा के बीच होगा

बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के द्वारा आयोजित टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के मिथिला जोन के मैच का आयोजन मधुबनी जिला क्रिकेट संघ के द्वारा पंडोल उच्च विद्यालय मैदान में किया जा रहा है। शनिवार की सुबह का मैच सुपौल बनाम मधेपुरा के टीम के बीच खेला गया जिसमें मधेपुरा ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया।

सुपौल की टीम ने बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 19.3 ओवरों में 10 विकेट खोकर 98 रन बनाए। जवाब में बल्लेबाजी करते हुए मधेपुरा की टीम ने 17.3 ओवरों में अपने 3 विकेट खोकर 100 रन बनाकर मैच को 7 विकेटों से जीत लिया। मधेपुरा जिला के श्रेयस सुमन को मैन ऑफ द मैच दिया गया।

दूसरे मैच में मधुबनी ने दरभंगा को हराया

दूसरा मैच मधुबनी और दरभंगा के बीच खेला गया। मधुबनी ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए मधुबनी ने 20 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 170 रन बनाए।

मधुबनी के 170 रन के जवाब में दरभंगा की टीम 117 पर सिमटी

मधुबनी की ओर से बल्लेबाजी में विभूति भास्कर ने 45 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 70 रन बनए। वहीं, जवाब में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी दरभंगा की टीम 20 ओवर में 9 विकेट खोकर 117 रन ही बना सकी। इस तरह मधुबनी जिला की टीम 53 रनो सें विजेता रही। दरभंगा की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए अभिषेक कुमार ने 27, आयुष 20 और भरत कुमार ने 24 रन बनाए। विभूति भास्कर को मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। वहीं, आज का पहला मैच सहरसा और सुपौल और दूसरा मैच मधुबनी और मधेपुरा के बीच खेला जाएगा। वहीं, खेल के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में दर्शक मौजूद थे।

