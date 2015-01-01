पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:माले और इनौस ने सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
भाकपा-माले व इनौस प्रभारी अनील कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में बुधवार को समाहरणालय के समक्ष युवाओं को 19 लाख रोजगार देने के वादे व केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से पारित किया गया किसान विरोधी बिल के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी किया। साथ ही कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री सत्ता में पर काबिज हैं।

साथ ही सत्ता के घमंड देश किसान बिल को वापस नह ले रहे हैं। जबकि यह बिल पुरी तरह से किसान को कमजोर करने की साज़िश है। जदयू-भाजपा की यह सरकार को परेशानी करने मे लगी है। विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाले में आर वाय ए जिला सचिव मनीषी मिश्रा, संतोष शाह, पवन कुमार झा, अशोक महतो, दिपक पासवान, विकाश कुमार, गुड्डू कुमार, रंजीत कुमार, बजरंगी महतो, कैलाश शाह, राजा मंडल आदि शामिल हैं।

