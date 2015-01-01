पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दाे चरणाें में हाेगा काम:जिले में जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण काे लेकर पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा शुरू, सिविल सर्जन ने दिए आवश्यक निर्देश

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 23 से 29 नवंबर तक मोबिलाइजेशन हाेगा और 30 से 6 दिसंबर तक सेवा प्रदान की जाएगी

जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण को लेकर जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का आयोजन किया गया है। इसको लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया है। जिले में 23 नवंबर से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित हाे रहा है। सीएस डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा ने बताया कि इस वर्ष पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का थीम “परिवार नियोजन में पुरुषों की साझेदारी, जीवन में लाए स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाली” दिया गया है। पखवाड़ा दो चरणों में आयोजित किया जाएगा।

पहले चरण में मोबिलाइजेशन तथा दूसरे चरण में सर्विस डिलीवरी का काम संपादित किया जाना है। पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े के दौरान कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना अनिवार्य है। पत्र के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया गया है कि जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित करने से संबंधित गतिविधियों के संचालन के लिए दिशा-निर्देश का पालन किया जाएगा। निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए पखवाड़ा आयोजित करना सुनिश्चित होगा।

हेल्थ रिपोर्टर|मधुबनीगतिविधियों को कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर के क्षेत्रों में किया जाएगा तथा कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी और गृह मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार के नवीनतम दिशा-निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन किया जाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। पखवाड़ा के दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर आने वाले योग दंपती को गर्भनिरोधक के संबंध में परामर्श देते हुए इच्छित गर्भ निरोधक साधन इच्छा के अनुसार उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। पखवाड़े के दौरान आशा द्वारा कंडोम और गर्भनिरोधक गोलियों के वितरण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। लाभार्थी को बार-बार केंद्रों पर आने और बार-बार संपर्क से बचने के लिए कंडोम और गर्भनिरोधक गोली के अतिरिक्त पैकेट की आपूर्ति की जा सकती है। सीएस ने कहा- अधिक सरल है पुरुष नसबंदी| सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुनील कुमार झा ने बताया कि पुरुष नसबंदी मामूली शल्य प्रक्रिया है। यह महिला नसबंदी की अपेक्षा अधिक सुरक्षित और सरल है। इसके लिए न्यूनतम संसाधन, बुनियादी ढांचा और न्यूनतम देखभाल की आवश्यकता है। पुरुष नसबंदी को लेकर समाज में कई प्रकार का भ्रम फैला हुआ है। इस भ्रम को तोड़ना होगा। छोटा परिवार और सुखी परिवार की अवधारणा को साकार करने के लिए पुरुष को आगे बढ़कर जिम्मेदारी उठाने की जरूरत है।

वहीं, जिले में दो चरणों में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा आयोजित किया जाएगा। 23 से 29 नवंबर तक मोबिलाइजेशन और 30 से 6 दिसंबर तक सेवा प्रदान की जाएगी। मोबिलाइजेशन के दौरान आशा कार्यकर्ता वालेंटियर योग दंपतियों को परिवार नियोजन के साधनों को अपनाने के लिए जागरूक करेंगे तथा परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा करेंगे। वहीं, दूसरे चरण में इच्छुक दंपतियों को इच्छा के अनुसार परिवार नियोजन की सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें