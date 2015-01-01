पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलएनएमयू:प्रबंधन नहीं दे रहा शपथ पत्र, भुगतान भी अटका

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
एलएनएमयू प्रशासन व काॅलेज प्रबंधन की लापरवाही के कारण पर्व-त्याेहार के सीजन में भी संबद्ध कॉलेजों के कर्मियाें काे अनुदान नहीं मिल सका। यह स्थिति तब है, जब सरकार विवि प्रशासन काे इस मद की राशि का आवंटन कर चुकी है। बताया जाता है कि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2009-12 में 18 काॅलेजाें के 15.96 करोड़ रुपए और 2010-13 में 9 कॉलेजों के 10.69 करोड़ रुपए विवि में डेढ़ माह से पड़ी हुई है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने यह राशि 4 सितंबर को ही विमुक्त कर दी थी। साथ ही विवि प्रशासन को 15 दिनों के अंदर कॉलेजों में भेजने को कहा गया था। शैक्षणिक सत्र 2009-12 में रामचरित्र स्मारक कॉलेज बीहट, आरबीएस कॉलेज तियाई बेगूसराय, एसएमआरसीके कॉलेज समस्तीपुर, मिथिला महिला कॉलेज, पार्वती लक्ष्मी महिला महाविद्यालय झंझारपुर, एमआरएम कॉलेज आनंदपुर, शिवनंदन नंद किशोर मिश्र महाविद्यालय, शशि कृष्णा कॉलेज रोसड़ा, विधि महाविद्यालय समस्तीपुर, दरभंगा के महात्मा गांधी कॉलेज, रमा बल्लभ जालान बेला महाविद्यालय, लोहिया चरण सिंह कॉलेज, एमएमटीएम कॉलेज, काजी अहमद डिग्री कॉलेज जाले व बहेड़ा कॉलेज बहेड़ा, देव नारायण यादव कॉलेज मधुबनी, सुखदेव महतो जनता कॉलेज खाजेडीह व राम कुमारी अयोध्या विधि महाविद्यालय की अनुदान राशि बकाया है।

शैक्षणिक सत्र 2010-13 में रामचरित स्मारक कॉलेज बीहट, आरबीएस कॉलेज तियाई, एसएमआरसीके कॉलेज समस्तीपुर, मिथिला महिला कॉलेज दरभंगा, एमआरएसएम कॉलेज आनंदपुर, शशि कृष्णा कॉलेज रोसड़ा, विधि महाविद्यालय समस्तीपुर, महात्मा गांधी कॉलेज व सुखदेव महतो जनता कॉलेज खाजेडीह की अनुदान राशि बकाया है।

