भास्कर अभियान:काेराेना की रफ्तार काे राेकने के लिए मास्क ही ढाल

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना की दूसरी लहर से सहमे लाेग, लेकिन मास्क का उपयोग करने में बरत रहे लापरवाही

दुनियां के कई देशों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो गई है। इसी को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर जागरुकता अभियान चला रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर के “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है” अभियान में जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के वरीय अधिकारी शामिल हुए और इस अभियान की सराहना करते हुए कोरोना काल में मास्क की अहमियत पर प्रकाश डाला। मालूूूम हो कि जिलेे में अभी भी कई जगहों पर जागरुकता की कमी के कारण लोग ना तो मास्क का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं और ना ही दो गज दूरी का पालन कर रहे हैं। यह लापरवाही आगे भारी पड़ सकती है।

मास्क पहनने के लिए दिया गया है निर्देश

दैनिक भास्कर का यह अभियान काफी सराहनीय पहल है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से भी मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। जबतक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक सावधानी ही बचाव है। स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में मरीज, परिजन व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहनने का निर्देश दिया गया है। -डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा, सीएस

सावधानी अपनाकर कोरोना को देंगे मात

कोरोना के लिए अभी फिलहाल कोई एंटीडोट या दवा नहीं है लेकिन कुछ शुरुआती सावधानियां हैं जिससे कोरोना से बचा जा सकता है। इन्हीं में मास्क सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। इससे मुंह से ड्रापलेट्स 2.5 इंच से आगे नहीं जा पाएगा। लाेगाें काे हमेशा मास्क का उपयाेग करना चाहिए अाैर इसमें थाेड़ी भी लापरवाही नहीं बरतनी चाहिए। - डाॅ. सुनील कुमार, एसीएमओ

जागरुकता के अभाव में लाेग लापरवाह हैं

कोरोना का वायरस जीवित प्राणियों और नन लिविंग ऑब्जैक्ट्स से फैलता है, इसलिए मास्क का उपयोग अतिआवश्यक है। लोग जागरूकता के अभाव में सार्वजनिक जगहों पर भी मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं। वैसे व्यक्ति खुद के साथ परिजनों को भी संक्रमित कर सकते हैं। दो गज की दूरी और मास्क जरूरी है।- डाॅ. एसपी सिंह, जिला गैर संचारी रोग पदाधिकारी

मास्क के उपयोग को अनिवार्य करना जरूरी

^लोग मास्क पहनकर ही कोरोना को मात दे सकते हैं। जबतक वैक्सीन उपलब्ध नहीं होता है तबतक लोगों को मास्क पहनना चाहिए व दो गज की दूरी के निर्देश का पालन करना चाहिए। सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी में मास्क अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। मास्क पहनने में लाेगाें काे लापरवाही नहीं बरतनी चाहिए। -डाॅ. डीएस मिश्रा, प्रभारी अधीक्षक (प्रशासनिक)

