डीएम ने कहा:कमला नदी से अवैध रूप से हो रहा बालू का खनन तस्कराें पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है खनन विभाग

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • टीम को स्थल पर भेजकर तस्करों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी, वाहनों को जब्त किया जाएगा

थाना क्षेत्र के सुक्की साईफन कमला नदी घाट और चतरा कमला नदी घाट से बालू माफिया द्वारा अवैध रूप से बालू खनन कर प्रतिदिन दर्जनों ट्रैक्टर से अवैध रूप से बालू खपाया जा रहा है। प्रशासन के लचर रवैये के कारण बालू माफिया के द्वारा खजौली, राजनगर, कलुआही सहित जिले के अन्य हिस्सों में अवैध रूप से बालू खनन कर पहुंचाया जा रहा है। जानकारी हो कि माइनिंग विभाग के द्वारा कमला नदी के बालू घाटों का टेंडर वर्ष 2018 से 2021 तक बंद कर कमला नदी से बालू खनन पर रोक लगा दी है।

वहीं लोकल बाजार में सोन नदी, किउल नदी और जहानाबाद की पिला बालू का रेट 8 से 9 हजार में सौ सीएफटी होने से कमला नदी के बालू की डिमांड अधिक बढ़ गई है। वहीं, पीला बालू का रेट ज्यादा होने से लोगों को कमला नदी का बालू 4 से 5 हजार रुपए में पर ट्रैक्टर खरीदने की मजबूरी हे। वहीं, माइनिंग विभाग के द्वारा जयनगर से झंझारपुर तक कमला नदी के बालू को बेचने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए का टेंडर निकाला जाता था। लेकिन पिछले तीन साल से माइनिंग विभाग द्वारा कमला नदी से बालू खनन पर रोक लगाते हुए टेंडर बंद करने से एक तरफ खनन विभाग को करोड़ों रुपए का चूना लग रहा है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर स्थानीय प्रशासन की मिलीभगत से बालू माफियाओं और संबंधित विभाग के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी चांदी काट रहे हैं।

वहीं, इस संबंध में सदर डीएसपी कामनी बाला ने बताया कि कमला नदी से अवैध बालू के खनन पर रोकथाम और गिरफ्तारी की जिम्मेदारी जिला माइनिंग विभाग की है। वहीं, जिला पदाधिकारी अमित कुमार ने दूरभाष पर बताया कि कमला नदी से अवैध बालू खनन की रोकथाम के लिए माइनिंग पदाधिकारी की टीम को स्थल पर भेजकर बालू तस्करों के वाहन को जब्त कराया जाएगा और कानूनी कारवाई की जाएगी।

