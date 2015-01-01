पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत:विधायक मीणा कामत ने कहा- जनता ने साथ दिया

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
बाबूबरही की नवनिर्वाचित विधायक मीणा कामत चुनाव जीतने के दूसरे दिन बुधवार को अपने माता-पिता से आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंची थी। उनका पैतृक गांव अंधराठाढी के धकजरी में है। पूर्व मंत्री स्व कपिल देव कामत की वे पुत्रवधू हैं। जदयू विधायक मीणा कामत की जीत के खबर मिलते ही धकजरी गांव में देर रात तक मिठाईयां बटी गई। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक मीणा कामत ने अपने भेंट वार्ता में बताया कि हमारी जीत बाबूबरही की जनता की जीत है। जनता ने हमारा साथ दिया है। वहीं उन्हाेंने कहा कि नेता नहीं बेटी बन कर गांव की सेवा करना चाहती हूं। उन्होंने एनडीए के कार्यकर्ताओं की दृढ़ इच्छा शक्ति के कारण जीत की बात कही। तत्पश्चात यात्रा प्रारंभ करने से पूर्व अपने माता-पिता, चाचा-चाची, भाई-भाभी से आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंची। वे धकजरी गांव के मधुरी चौधरी व गीता देवी की पुत्री हैं। उनके बड़े चाचा कुमर लाल चौधरी बड़े भाई प्रो दुर्गानंद चौधरी, शोभा लाल चौधरी,भाभी पूनम व अर्चना चौधरी ने बताया कि मीणा में बचपन से ही राजनीति के प्रति ललक थी।

