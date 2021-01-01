पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सरकारी जमीन को अतिक्रमित कर घर अाैर दुकान बनाने वाले 92 लोगों काे भेजा नाेटिस

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नप की ओर से अतिक्रमण खाली करने के लिए एक सप्ताह का दिया गया समय

शहर के कोतवाली चौक से थाना मोड़ तक सड़क व नाले के जमीन का अतिक्रमण कर घर व दुकान बनाने वाले 92 लोगों को नप की ओर से अतिक्रमण खाली करने का नोटिस दिया गया है। इन्हें इसके लिए एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। गुरुवार से नप कर्मियों की ओर से घर-घर जाकर नोटिस पहुंचाए जाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। नप के ईओ आशुतोष आनंद चौधरी ने बताया कि दो से तीन दिन में इस कार्य को पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। मालूम हो कि इसके लिए पिछले वर्ष जुलाई में डीएम के आदेश पर विभिन्न अंचलों के अमीन के द्वारा मापी की गई थी।

इसी मापी के आधार पर अतिक्रमित भाग की सूची बनाकर नप कार्यालय व डीएम को दिया गया था। नप की ओर से नोटिस के कार्य की शुरुआत किए जाने में तकरीबन 6 माह से अधिक का समय लग गया है। वहीं इसके कारण बरसात में शहरवासियों के लिए आफत बनकर आने वाले जलजमाव की समस्या के समाधान के लिए चल रहे स्टॉर्म ड्रेनेज का प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य बाधित है। अतिक्रमण के कारण निर्माण एजेंसी को भाड़ी मुसीबत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। अतिक्रमण खाली करवाए जाने को लेकर नप कार्यालय में कई बार आवेदन भी दिया पर नप की लापरवाही के कारण अतिक्रमण खाली नहीं कराया जा सका।

कोतवाली चौक से थाना मोड़ तक जुलाई 2020 में कराई गई थी मापी

समय सीमा समाप्त हाेते शुरू हो जाएगी कार्रवाई
नोटिस मिलने की सूचना के बाद अतिक्रमणकारियों में दहशत है। कुछ लोग अतिक्रमित भाग को खाली करने की भी योजना बनाने में लग गए हैं। वहीं, कई लोग मेरी ओर से अतिक्रमण नहीं किया गया है, यह बात बतलाकर नोटिस लेने से इंकार भी कर रहे हैं। जबकि नोटिस में अतिक्रमित भाग का उल्लेख किया गया है। नप के ईओ आशुतोष आनंद चौधरी ने बताया कि निर्धारित समय-सीमा के बाद कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

नोटिस रिसीव नहीं करने वाले के घर पर चिपकाया जाएगा नोटिस

अतिक्रमण के दायरे में आने वाले लोगों की ओर से नोटिस रिसीव नहीं किया जाता है तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में उनलोगों को डाक से नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। फिर भी यदि नोटिस रिसीव नहीं किया तो घर पर नोटिस चिपकाकर फोटोग्राफी की जाएगी। इन सभी क्रियाकलाप की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग नप के अधिकारी की ओर से की जाएगी। किसी भी परिस्थिति में अतिक्रमणकारी पर गाज गिरना तय बताया गया है। नोटिस मिलने के बाद स्वयं से अतिक्रमण हटा लेने पर किसी भी प्रकार की कार्रवाई नहीं होगी। यदि स्वयं से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया तो नप की ओर से बलपूर्वक अतिक्रमण खाली करवाया जाएगा। वहीं, इसके कारण होनी वाली किसी भी प्रकार की क्षतिपूर्ति की भरपाई नप की ओर से नहीं दिए जाने की बात बतलाई गई है। जबकि इसपर होनेवाले व्यय की वसूली भी अतिक्रमणकारियों से ही की जाएगी।

