जीत:एनडीए की जीत बिहार की जनता की जीत : सन्नी

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
जनता दल यूनाइटेड के नगर अध्यक्ष सन्नी सिंह ने विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए की जीत पर हर्ष जताते हुए इस जीत का श्रेय बिहार व मिथिलांचल की जनता को दिया है। कहा कि मिथिलांचल अपने पान, मखान व माछ के लिए तो विख्यात है। वहीं इसके साथ ही लोगों को सम्मान देने मे भी मिथिलांचल बहुत आगे है। इसके साथ ही मिथिलावासी के लोगों ने बिहार में विकास को बढ़ावा देने को लेकर सूबे के मुखिया नीतीश कुमार को जीत दिलाई है। सन्नी सिंह ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार और एनडीए के ऊपर जनता का पूर्ण विश्वास है।

महिलाएं शराबबंदी को लेकर बहुत खुश है और उन्होंने इस चुनाव में इस बात को साबित भी कर दिया है। बिहार की जनता ने जाति और धर्म की राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर मतदान किया है। लोगों ने एक बार फिर से मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर अपना विश्वास जताया है। सन्नी ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता विकास के पथ पर आगे जाना चाहती है और जनता जनार्दन ने विस चुनाव 2020 में एनडीए को स्पष्ट बहुमत देकर यह साबित कर दिया है। बिहार की जनता ने जंगलराज वालों को पूरी तरह नकार दिया है।

