चुनावी सभा:नीतीश बाबू थक चुके हैं, अब उन्हें आराम करने की जरूरत : तेजस्वी

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को तेजस्वी यादव ने जिले के कई विधानसभाओं में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने अंधराठाढ़ी, कलुआही, लौकहा व जयनगर में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया। अंधराठाढी हाई स्कूल मैदान में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश बाबू अब थक चुके हैं, उन्हें आराम की जरूरत है। हमारी सरकार बनी तो पहली कैबिनेट मीटिंग में दस लाख बेरोजगारों को नौकरी देंगे। रोजगार के अभाव में मिथिलांचल से भारी संख्या में लोग पलायन कर रहे है। यहां के मखाना की डिमांड अमेरिका में भी है। यहां मक्का व केला का बहुत बड़ा क्षेत्र है। उन्होंने नीतीश कुमार के 15 वर्षों के शासन में खुलेआम भ्रष्टाचार होने की बात कहीं। कहा कि किसी भी दफ्तर में जाओ बिना कुछ दिए कोई काम नहीं होता।

शिक्षा पूरी तरह चौपट हो गई है। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि नीतीश-भाजपा को 15 वर्षों का समय दिया, एक बार मेरा भी हक बनता है। जबकि कलुआही त्रिलोकनाथ प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय परिसर में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बिहार में महागठबंधन की सरकार बनेगी तो बेरोजगारों को रोजगार मिलेगा। मिथिला क्षेत्र का विकास होगा। वृद्धावस्था पेंशन को 400 रुपए से बढ़ाकर एक हजार रुपए किया जाएगा। दस लाख युवाओं को रोजगार दिया जाएगा। बिहार में बढ़ रही महंगाई को रोका जाएगा। वहीं, जयनगर के बरही मैदान में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हमारी सरकार आएगी तो हम सब लोगों को साथ लेकर चलेंगे। मिथिलांचल में लोग दवाई, पढ़ाई व कमाई के लिए पलायन करने को लेकर मजबूर हैं। नीतीश कुमार 15 साल में एक भी फैक्ट्री नहीं लगा सके। लोगों में नीतीश कुमार के प्रति जबरदस्त आक्रोश देखा जा रहा है। बस हमें एक मौका दीजिए। कहा कि हमने युवाओं को बाहर जाने से रोकने के लिए रोडमैप तैयार किया है। इसी आधार पर हमने 10 लाख लोगों को नौकरी देने का फैसला लिया है।

