92 लोगों को दिया नोटिस:अतिक्रमित भाग को बिना चिह्नित किए ही दे दिया नोटिस

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगने के कारण लग हर दिन शहर में लग रहा है जाम

कोतवाली चौक से थाना मोड़ तक सड़क व नाले के जमीन का अतिक्रमण कर घर व दुकान बनाने वाले 92 लोगों को नप की ओर से अतिक्रमण खाली करने का नोटिस दे दिया गया है। नोटिस पर दिए गए समय सीमा भी समाप्त हो गया है। नोटिस देकर फिर इसे ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ नप की ओर से नोटिस दिए जाने के बाद जो लोग अतिक्रमण खाली करने चाहते हैं। उनकी भी परेशानी बढ़ी हुई है। कारण नोटिस पर अतिक्रमित भाग का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है। और न ही मापी के समय अतिक्रमित भूभाग पर मार्किंग ही किया गया।

इंटर की परीक्षा देने आ रहे छात्र-छात्राओं को जाम से अधिक हो रही है परेशाानी

इंटर की परीक्षा के कारण शहर पर दबाब बढ़ गया है। साथ ही इसके कारण नियमित रूप से दरभंगा-मधुबनी मुख्य सड़क शहर के अन्य भागों में जाम लगना आम हो गया है। इस जाम की गिरफ्त में परीक्षार्थी भी पिस रहें हैं। कुछ दिनों पूर्व कलेक्ट्रेट व इसके आसपास लगे अस्थाई दुकानों को हटा दिया गया। पर स्थाई रूप से जमे दुकानों को हटाने के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी है। दरभंगा-मधुबनी मुख्य सड़क के किनारे थाना मोड़, कोर्ट मोड़ सहित वाटसन स्कूल के मुख्य द्वार के आसपास लगाए जाने वाले दुकान से भी जाम लगता रहा है।

