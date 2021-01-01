पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वह मां हाे ही नहीं सकती:डेढ़ साल की बच्ची काे तालाब में फेंका, पुलिस ने लाश बरामद की

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले चोरी की रची कहानी :लिंग परीक्षण में तीसरी बार भी लड़की हाेने की रिपाेर्ट अाने पर की हत्या

कोई भी नवजात या बच्चा खुद को सबसे अधिक सुरक्षित अपने मां के पास होता है। लेकिन जब मां ही बच्चे की दुश्मन बन जाए तो बच्चे का सुरक्षित रहना असंभव हो जाता है। ऐसी ही एक मां की करतूत को लदनियां पुलिस ने उजागर किया। थाना क्षेत्र के ठाढी गांव निवासी राजीव राय के घर से सोमवार की देर शाम सोयी लापता डेढ़ वर्षीय बच्ची आशिका कुमारी का शव घर के नजदीक स्थित तालाब से पुलिस ने मंगलवार की सुबह बरामद किया। लापता बच्ची की चोरी किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि उसकी मां सिया देवी ने ही की थी। बच्ची का शव मां की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने तालाब से बरामद किया। इसके बाद पूरे प्रकरण पर से पर्दा उठा। पुलिस ने मां समेत अल्ट्रासाउंड संचालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

सोमवार की देर शाम बच्ची की चोरी होने की खबर क्षेत्रों में आग की तरह फैली। मां समेत अन्य परिजनों ने बच्ची की चोरी की आशंका जताते हुए पुलिस को देर शाम सूचना दी। पूरी रात पुलिस के साथ ग्रामीणों ने मिलकर बच्ची की तलाश की लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। इधर, मां की गतिविधि पर पुलिस को शक होने लगा कि बच्ची कहां है, यह मां को पता है। थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सिंह ने वरीय अधिकारियों से विमर्श कर बच्ची की मां से पूछताछ शुरू की। काफी देर तक बच्ची की मां पुलिस को इधर-उधर की बात कर टहलाती रही। लेकिन जब पुलिस ने कड़ाई से पूछताछ की तो वह टूट गई। इसके बाद जो सच्चाई का खुलासा उसने किया उससे पुलिस समेत ग्रामीणों के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई।

पुलिस ने मामले का किया खुलासा, हत्यारिन मां अाैर अल्ट्रासाउंड संचालक काे किया गिरफ्तार

ऐसे बनाई बच्ची की चाेरी की कहानी

आरोपी मां ने कहा कि पड़ोस में कीर्तन के बाद भोज का आयोजन था। घर के सभी लोग भोज में खाना खाने चले गए। परिजनों के चले जाने के बाद उसने सो रही बच्ची को उठाकर घर के समीप स्थित मृतप्राय तालाब में रख दिया। अंधेरा होने की वजह से किसी ग्रामीण की नजर उसपर नहीं पड़ी। बच्ची को छोड़कर वह घर वापस आ गई। इसके बाद लोगों व परिजनों को बच्ची की चोरी की बात बताई। लेकिन पुलिस ने जब कड़ाई से पूछा तो उसने पूरी कहानी बताई। उसके बाद पुलिस व ग्रामीणों ने तालाब की खाक छानी लेकिन रात में बच्ची नहीं मिली। मंगलवार की सुबह तालाब में बच्ची का शव मिला। शव को पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मधुबनी भेज दिया।

लड़की होने के बाद ताना दे रहा था पति

मंगलवार को लदनियां थाने पर एएसपी शौर्य कुमार सुमन ने बताया कि डेढ़ वर्षीय बच्ची आशिका की मां सिया देवी ने अपने स्वीकारोक्ति में कहा कि वह खुटौना स्थित अवैध रूप से संचालित लाइफ केयर अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर में 29 दिसंबर 2020 को लिंग परीक्षण करवाने गई थी। यहां तैनात चिकित्सक डॉ. प्रवीण रंजन और संचालक विनोद यादव ने जांचोपरांत पुनः गर्भ में बच्ची होने की पुष्टि की। सिया देवी को पूर्व से दो पुत्री थी। साथ ही, तीसरी पुत्री गर्भ में पल रही है कि सूचना से वह चिंतित रहने लगी। उसने बताया कि दिल्ली से पति राजीव राय व स्थानीय समाज हमेशा पुत्री होने का ताना मारा जाता था। ताना सुनकर व आर्थिक तंगी के कारण उसने घटना को अंजाम दिया।

