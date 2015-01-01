पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरजेंसी सेवा चालू रही:सदर अस्पताल का ओपीडी बंद, 37 मरीजों को बिना इलाज के ही वापस लौटना पड़ा

मधुबनी
11:05 बजे ओपीडी में पसरा सन्नाटा। हड़ताल के कारण मरीजों को परेशान होना पड़ा।
  • डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरों और मरीजों के बीच हुआ विवाद

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को ऑपरेशन करने की अनुमति सेे संबंधित अधिसूचना जारी करने के विरोध में चिकित्सकों के कार्य बहिष्कार के कारण जिले के विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में ओपीडी की सेवा प्रभावित हुई। सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी सहित जिले के विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में सुबह से ही मरीजों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के सामने असमंजस की स्थिति बनी रही।

सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी में सुबह 8 बजे से ही मरीजों का पहुंचना शुरू हो गया था व 9 बजे तक 37 मरीजों का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी कर लिया गया था लेकिन बाद में निबंधन कर रहे डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरों को यह बताया गया कि चिकित्सक कार्य बहिष्कार पर हैं। इस दौरान मरीजों व डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटरों में थोड़ी बहस भी हुई। कई निजी जांच घरों व नर्सिंग होम में भी ओपीडी सेवा चिकित्सकों के कार्य बहिष्कार के कारण प्रभावित रही। आईएमए के जिला सचिव डाॅ. एनके यादव ने कहा कि सर्जरी सिर्फ सर्जन ही कर सकते हैं।

इसके लिए सर्जन काफी अध्ययन व शोध करते हैं। लेकिन जिन लोगों ने कभी सर्जरी नहीं की, उन्हें अनुमति दी जा रही है जिसका दुष्परिणाम एलोपैथ के चिकित्सकों को भुगतना पड़ेगा व लोगों का विश्वास कम होगा। डाॅ. यादव ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से संबंधित अधिसूचना अभी तक वापस ली गई है और ना कोई आश्वासन दिया गया है।

एलोपैथी के साथ मिक्स करना बिल्कुल गलत है्

आईएमए से जुड़े जिले के वरीय चिकित्सक डाॅ. डीएस मिश्रा ने बताया कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को भी 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी का अधिकार दिए जाने के खिलाफ यह कार्य बहिष्कार किया गया है। जिले के निजी अस्पतालों की ओपीडी में चिकित्सक कार्य बहिष्कार पर रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक, होम्योपैथिक, युनानी को एलोपैथी की अपनी अलग-अलग पहचान है। ऐसे में इन सबको मिलाने का घातक परिणाम हो सकता है।

मरीजाें ने कहा- इलाज के लिए कोई वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था रखनी चाहिए

सदर अस्पताल स्थित ओपीडी में इलाज के लिए भवानीपुर बिरोल से पहुंची विनीता देवी ने कहा कि दो बार ऑटो बदल कर ओपीडी में इलाज करवाने पहुंची हूं लेकिन यहां आने पर पता चला कि चिकित्सक कार्य बहिष्कार पर हैं। अब फिर से वापस आना पड़ेगा। वहीं, फुलपरास से गायनिक वार्ड में इलाज करवाने पहुंची रेखा देवी ने कहा कि अगर पहले पता होता तो इतनी ठंड में आती ही नहीं।

संजीव सिंह ने कहा कि इस तरह की स्थिति में अस्पताल प्रशासन को व्यकल्पिक व्यवस्था जरूर करनी चाहिए जिससे मरीजों को परेशानी ना हो। शुक्रवार को ओपीडी में ड्यूटी कर रहे चिकित्सक डाॅ. डीके झा, डाॅ. रामनिवास सिंह, डाॅ. कुणाल कौशल, डाॅ. विनोद, डाॅ.सन्नी आदि ने कार्य बहिष्कार करते हुए कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को अनुमति देने के बाद मरीजों में असमंजस की स्थिति बढ़ेगी व स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की गुणवत्ता में भी कमी आएगी। इनलोगों ने कहा कि प्रत्येक चिकित्सका पद्धति की अपनी अलग पहचान है।

