पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सराहना:खुटाैना में पार्टियाें ने केंद्रीय बजट की खूब सराहना की

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खुटौना|प्रखंड में विभिन्न पार्टियों के द्वारा केंद्रीय बजट की सराहना की है। समाजसेवी राम सकल मुखिया बीजेपी के शंभू कुमार सिंहा, भूषण साह, विजय शंकर, विवेकानंद मांझी, विजय महतो आदि ने वित्‍त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के द्वारा पेश आज बजट को अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने वाला बजट बताया है। राजद के रामानंद बनैता, शंभू सहलैता, राम दुलार यादव, मंजूर आलम, कृष्णदेव भदैसवार आदि ने बजट का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बजट झूठ का पुलिंदा है। इस बजट में भी बेरोजगार के लिए कुछ घोषणा नहीं की गई है। इधर जदयू के नेता पीताम्बर साह, अरविंद कुमार महतो, महेंद्र कामत, संजय सिंह आदि ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ बजट बताते हुए कहा कि बजट में शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में परिवर्तन पर जोर दिया गया है। इसमें सभी वर्ग के लोगों का ध्यान रखा गया है। बजट में स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में 137 फीसद की बढ़ोतरी किए जाने की भी उन्होंने प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में आत्मनिर्भर स्वस्थ भारत योजना का एलान स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में मील का पत्थर साबित होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser