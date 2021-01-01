पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुकबला:सेमीफाइनल में पटना ने दलसिंसराय को 3-2 से हराया, फाइनल में पहुंची

मधुबनी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दर्शकाें ने खिलाड़ियाें का बढ़ाया उत्साह, आज हाेगा फाइनल मुकबला

कमला स्पाेर्ट्स क्लब सुक्की के तत्वावधान में तीन दिवसीय फुटबाॅल मैच में सोमवार को पटना और दलसिंसराय के बीच दूसरा सेमीफाइनल मुकाबला हुअा। मैच का शुभारंभ जिला पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार सिंह, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष सरोज कुमार सिंह, जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शत्रुघ्न राउत अाैर मुखिया महेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने किक मारकर किया। मुकाबले में पटना ने दलसिंसराय को 3-2 से हरा दिया। खेल के दूसरे मिनट में ही दलसिंहसराय ने पटना के गोल पोस्ट में गेंद डालकर बढ़त बना लिया। हालांकि दलसिंसराय अपने बढ़त को अधिक देर तक सुरक्षित नहीं रख पाया और पटना ने खेल के 9वें मिनट में ही दलसिंसराय के गोल पोस्ट में गेंद डालकर मैच में बराबरी कर लिया। खेल के पहले हाफ में दोनों टीम दो-दो की बराबरी पर रही। हालांकि दूसरे हाफ में पटना ने दलसिंसराय के गोल पोस्ट में गेंद डालकर मैच को 3-2 जीत लिया और 26 जनवरी को होने वाले फाइनल मैच में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser