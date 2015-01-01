पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिस्टम की लापरवाही:पैक्सों को कैश क्रेडिट नहीं हुआ धान की नहीं हो रही है खरीदारी

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान बेदम : उत्तम प्रजाति की धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 18.88 रुपए किलाे तय किया गया है लेकिन, किसान मजबूरी में 8 से 10 रुपए किलाे बेच रहे हैं धान

जिले में पैक्स की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति आरंभ नहीं होने से किसान धान को औने-पौने दरों पर बेचने को मजबूर है। अंधराठाढ़ी प्रखंड के भभाम गांव निवासी अवधेश कुमार झा उर्फ गुणाबाबू ने बताया कि हम मध्यमवर्गीय किसान हैं। हमलोग अपने खेतों में धान की कटनी कर फिर गेहूं बोते हैं। ऐसे में खेतों की जुताई व बुआई के लिए पैसों की जरूरत रहती हैं। गेहूं बोने का आखिरी समय 15 दिसंबर तक है। ऐसे में पैक्स के भरोसे रहेंगे तो गेहूं की खेती नहीं कर पाएंगे। मजबूरन अपने जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए औने-पौने दरों पर धान बेचना पर रहा है।

अभी हमें 8 से 10 रुपए किलो धान बेचना पड़ रहा है। वहीं, जिले में धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 18 रुपए 88 पैसा है। इसी मामले में पूछने पर जागे मुखिया ने कहा कि पैक्स के भरोसे रहेंगे तो धान तो बर्बाद होगा ही, साथ ही गेहूं की खेती भी पूरी तरह से चौपट हो जाएगी। जिले के अधिकांश किसान धान बेचकर ही गेहूं की खेती करते हैं व अपना घर चलाते हैं। ये सभी किसान इस बात से नाराज है कि सरकार की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति में लेट होने के कारण आधे कीमत पर धान बेचना पड़ रहा है। इससे किसानों को आर्थिक रूप से भारी क्षति होती है और कभी-कभी तक तो लागत पूंजी भी निकाल पाना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

3 दिनाें में हाेगा सीसी, खरीदारी शुरू हाेने में अभी 6 दिन अाैर लग सकते हैं

धान की अधिप्राप्ति के लिए विभाग ने नहीं दी है सूचना

पैक्स अध्यक्ष ब्रह्मानंद यादव कहा कि दुख की बात यह है कि नवंबर बीतने को है और अभी तक पैक्स को विभाग की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति शुरू करने की कोई सूचना नहीं मिली है। धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्य में एसएफसी की मनमानी के कारण धान अधिप्राप्ति विफल रहा है। सरकार की ओर से जो धान अधिप्राप्ति की नीति बनाई गई है वह गलत है। जिले में 6 माह से जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी व बैंक निदेशक के प्रभार में रहने के कारण कार्य सुचारू रूप से नहीं हो रहा है। इससे परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

33000 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीदारी की गई थी

सरकार की नीति से नाराज होकर धान अधिप्राप्ति नहीं करने वालों में परौल के पैक्स अध्यक्ष सुनील यादव, नवकरही के पैक्स प्रवीण कुमार झा, मकसूदा के पैक्स अध्यक्ष नौशाद आलम आदि शामिल हैं। बता दें कि बीते वर्ष जिले को 60 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य मिला था लेकिन महज 33 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीदारी हो सकी थी। जिले में अभी 399 पैक्स है जिनमें 398 पैक्स कार्यरत हैं। वहीं, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अहमद हजाद कर्क ने बताया कि सीसी होने का इंतजार है। दो से तीन दिन में सीसी हो जाएगा। इधर सभी काम पूरा हो चूका है। सीसी होते ही धान अधिप्राप्ति का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें