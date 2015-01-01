पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर अभियान:लोग मास्क पहनकर आसानी से कोरोना संक्रमण को रोक सकते हैं, वैक्सीन के नहीं आने तक मास्क पहनने में लापरवाही नहीं बरतने की अपील की गई

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से सहमे लोग, जिले में अभी 70 एक्टेव केस हैं, बचाव के लिए सतर्कता बरतना जरूरी है

दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से चलाए जा रहे “अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है” अभियान के तहत जिले के चिकित्सकों ने अपनी राय रखते हुए अभियान की सराहना की। मालूम हो कि आईडीएसपी कार्यालय के अनुसार जिले में अभी भी 70 एक्टिव केस हैं। अब तक जिले में कुल 6,960 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले जिनमें से 6875 संक्रमित स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वहीं दुनिया के विभिन्न देशों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आ चुकी है। बचाव के लिए मास्क का उपयोग व दो गज की दूरी का पालन करना जरूरी है।

समय-समय पर हाथ काे साफ करते रहना जरूरी, बिना काम के भीड़-भाड़ वाले जगहों पर जाने से बचना चाहिए

संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना जरूरी है
कोरोना से बचने के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है। अगर कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति बिना मास्क के बात करता है तो उसकी सांस की बूंदों से कोरोना फैलने की संभावना काफी अधिक है जबकि मास्क पहने रहने से इससे बचाव काफी हद तक संभव है। - डाॅ. राजीव रंजन, हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ

मास्क पहने रहने से विषाणु के प्रभाव से होगा बचाव
कोरोना वायरस जीवित प्राणियों और नन लिविंग ऑब्जैक्ट्स से फैलता है जो जाने-अनजाने उन लोगों व उन स्थानों या वस्तुओं को स्पर्श करतें सकते हैं जो संक्रमित हैं। इसलिए मास्क का उपयोग जरूरी है ताकि विषाणु हमारे भीतर नहीं पहुंच सके। डाॅ. रौशन कुमार, एमडी मेडिसीन

मास्क पहने रहने से विषाणु के प्रभाव से होगा बचाव
कोरोना वायरस जीवित प्राणियों और नन लिविंग ऑब्जैक्ट्स से फैलता है जो जाने-अनजाने उन लोगों व उन स्थानों या वस्तुओं को स्पर्श करतें सकते हैं जो संक्रमित हैं। इसलिए मास्क का उपयोग जरूरी है ताकि विषाणु हमारे भीतर नहीं पहुंच सके। डाॅ. रौशन कुमार, एमडी मेडिसीन

​​​​​​​दाे गज की दूरी और मास्क का इस्तेमाल आवश्यक है
कुछ सावधानियों को बरत कर हमलोग कोरोना को मात दे सकते हैं। इसमें मास्क व दो गज दूरी आवश्यक है। भीड़ वाली जगहों पर लोगों को मास्क का प्रयोग करना चाहिए जिससे वे खुद और परिवार को फैलने से बचा सकें। डाॅ. प्रमोद कुमार, शल्य चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें