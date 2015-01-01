पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपसी सहयोग:सौराठ सभा गाछी में सामाजिक सहयोग से लोगों ने कराया कुएं का जीर्णोद्धार

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • यह ऐतिहासिक कुआं बिहार का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा कुआं है

विश्व प्रसिद्ध सौराठ सभागाछी में बने बिहार के दूसरे सबसे बड़े कुआं का जीर्णोद्धार किया गया। यह कार्य सौराठ ग्रामवासियों की ओर से आपसी सहयोग से किया गया है। मालूम हो कि जब सौराठ सभागाछी में लाखों की संख्या में ब्राह्मण उपस्थित होते थे उस समय सभा में आने वाले लोगों को अपनी प्यास बुझाने के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ता था। इसे देखते हुए कुरशो डयोढ़ी के जमींदार निहाल सिंह चौधरी ने खुदवाया था ताकि सभा में आने वाले लोग कुआं के पानी से अपनी प्यास बुझा सके।

लेकिन जैसे-जैसे समय बीतता जा रहा था, कुआं की स्थिति दयनीय होती जा रही थी। लेकिन गांव के ही शोभानंद मिश्र सभागाछी में घुुमने के क्रम में जब कुआं के पास गए तो देखा कि कुआं कचरा से भरा है। उसी समय उन्होंने यह ठान लिया कि इसे पुराने वजूद में वापस लाएंगे।

इसके बाद इनका साथ देने व हर तरह का सहयोग करने सुधीर कुमार ठाकुर, सुबोध चन्द्र मिश्र, अभिषेक शांडिल्य, जीवकांत झा, बबलू ठाकुर, जय प्रकाश साह आदि आगे आए। वर्तमान में कुआं की साफ-सफाई, टूटे हिस्सों को सही करने के साथ रंग-रोगन का कार्य किया जा चुका है। शोभानंद मिश्र आर्मी से सेवानिवृत्त हैं।

इस लिए उन्होंने इस कुएं को बिहार का ऐतिहासिक कुआं बनाने के साथ ही उसे तिरंगा का कलर देकर एक अलग पहचान दिया है। उनके इस कार्य की चारों ओर तारीफ हो रही है।

