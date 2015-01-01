पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रियलिटी चेक:धनहा के वार्ड नंबर- 2 और 4 में 9 महीने पहले शुरू किया गया पाइप लगाने का काम, अब तक है अधूरा

धनहा के वार्ड- 2 में लगी पानी टंकी।
  • धनहा पंचायत के दो वार्डों में लोगों को नल-जल योजना से नहीं मिल रहा शुद्ध पानी

मधुबनी प्रखंड की विभिन्न पंचायतों में कई ऐसे वार्ड हैं, जहां नल-जल योजना का काम अबतक पूरा नहीं हुआ है। फलतः लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस प्रखंड की धनहा पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 2 व 4 की हालत ऐसी ही है।

वार्ड नंबर 2 रामनगरी गांव में लगभग 9 महीने पहले नल-जल योजना के लिए पानी की टंकी लगा दी गई थी। लेकिन अभी तक गांव के लोगों को शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध नही हो पा रहा है। धनहा पंचायत के ही वार्ड नंबर चार 4 चार में भी पानी का टंकी लग चुकी है। अभी तक पाइप बिछाने का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। यहां के लोगों के लिए भी शुद्ध पेयजल अबतक सपना है। इस प्रखंड में कुल 10 पंचायत हैं। बहुत से ऐसे वार्ड हैं, जहां नल जल योजना अधूरी पड़ी है।

कहते हैं ग्रामीण

मधुबनी प्रखंड की धनहा पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 2 स्थित रामनगरी गांव के बलवंत यादव, गम्मा यादव, रामराज यादव, रामायण मुशहर, राजेश्वर मुशहर, मोहन मुशहर, बिंदेश्वरी गोड़, उमेश यादव, महेश यादव आदि ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि नल-जल योजना के कार्य में सरकारी राशि का वारा न्यारा किया गया है। इस वार्ड में लगभग 9 महीना पहले पाइप दौड़ाने का काम शुरू हुआ था। पानी की टंकी भी लगी। लेकिन गांव के कुछ हिस्सों में पाइप दौड़ाने का काम अबतक नहीं हो पाने के कारण पानी की सप्लाई शुरू नही की गई।

पानी की सप्लाई शुरू होने का लोग इंतजार ही करते रह गए। गांव में दौड़ाए गए पाइप जगह-जगह टूट भी चुके हैं। इस गांव की लगभग आधी आधी आबादी महादलित परिवारों की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पंचायत के मुखिया व वार्ड सदस्य सहित मधुबनी बीडीओ से भी कई बार शिकायत की जा चुकी है। लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

जल्द काम पूरा होगा

मधुबनी प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायत के जिस किसी वार्ड में नल जल योजना का काम अधूरा है तथा अभी तक पानी की सप्लाई शुरू नही की गई है, उस वार्ड में जल्द से जल्द काम पूरा कराया जाएगा। पानी की सप्लाई जल्द ही शुरू कराने के लिए विभाग के जेई एवं पंचायत सचिव को निर्देश दिया गया है। शीघ्र सभी समस्याएं दूर कर ली जाएगी।
विनय कुमार सिंह, बीडीओ, मधुबनी।

