पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव का दूसरा चरण:चार विस क्षेत्राें में 54.69 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान फुलपरास में सबसे ज्यादा 57% लोगों ने डाले वोट

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच हुआ मतदान, जगह-जगह तैनात थी पुलिस

विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों मधुबनी, राजनगर, झंझारपुर व फुलपरास में सभी बूथों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मतदान संपन्न हुआ। इस दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइंस को ध्यान में रखते हुए काम किया गया। मतदाताओं के जोश के आगे कोरोना बेअसर दिखा। मंगलवार को सुबह 7 बजे से लेकर शाम छह बजे तक हुए मतदान के बाद जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह डीएम डॉ. निलेश रामचंद्र देवरे ने शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान संपन्न होने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि शाम 6 बजे तक प्राप्त आंकड़ों के मुताबिक मधुबनी विधानसभा में 52.5 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया है जबकि झंझारपुर में 55.70 फीसदी, राजनगर में 53.48 व फुलपरास में 57 फीसदी वोटरों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

2015 के मुकाबले इन चार विस क्षेत्रों में इस बार 54.69 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। कई मतदान केंद्रों पर रोशनी नहीं रहने के कारण हुई परेशानी : कई मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान कक्ष में रोशनी की मुक्कमल व्यवस्था नहीं रहने के कारण मतदाताओं को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। कई मतदान केंद्रो से संबंधित अधिकारी को भी इसकी जानकारी दी जाती रही पर स्थिति में किसी प्रकार का कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। वार्ड-10 के माधो दास धर्मशाला में बने बूथ संख्या 21, 22 व जेएन कॉलेज में बनाए गए आदर्श बूथ के बूथ संख्या 16 पर रोशनी नहीं रहने के कारण मतदाताओं को परेशान होना पड़ा। हालांकि बाद में प्रकाश कर पूरी व्यवस्था की गई जिसके बाद लोग आसानी से वोट डाल पाए।

काेरोना काल का वोटिंग पर नहीं दिखा असर, धीरे-धीरे बढ़ती गई भीड़

शहरी क्षेत्रों में शुरुआत के समय मतदान की रफ्तार काफी धीमी रही

शहरी क्षेत्रों में शुरूआती दौर में मतदान का प्रतिशत धीमा रहा। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे रफ्तार वोटिंग ने रफ्तार पकड़ी। सुबह में दो घंटे की वोटिंग के बाद करीब 7.5 फीसदी ही वोटिंग हुई। शहरी क्षेत्रों में गति धीमी थी लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुबह से वोटिंग प्रतिशत संतोषजनक रहा। हालांकि बूथों की तादाद बढ़ा दिए जाने से बूथों पर अप्रत्याशित भीड़ नही जमीं। युवाओं, महिलाओं और अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों में काफी उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा था। कई बूथों पर दिव्यांगों ने भी बढ़चढ़ कर मतदान में अपनी भागीदारी निभाई। कई स्थानों पर मतदान केन्द्र पर जाने में असमर्थ लोगों को परिजनों ने सहारा देकर मतदान केन्द्र तक पहुंचाया जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। वोटिंग को लेकर लोगों में एक अलग तरह का उत्साह देखने का मिला। काेरोना काल के दौरान भी हुई बंपर वोटिंग इस बात काे सही साबित कर रही है।

जांच के बाद वोट डालने के लिए जा सके लोग

जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के 1320248 मतदाताओं के लिए 1905 मतदान केन्द्र थे। कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण 581 बूथों की तादाद बढ़ाई गई थी। लिहाजा कुल 1905 मतदान केन्द्रों पर वोटिंग की व्यवस्था की गई। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने सुरक्षा और कोविड-19 से बचाव की मुक्कमल व्यवस्था की थी। इसका असर बूथों पर देखने को मिला। सुरक्षा बल की 65 कंपनी तैनात की गई थी। इसके अलावा हर बूथ पर कोविड-19 की जांच और सुरक्षा के लिए कर्मियों की तैनाती की गई थी। मतदाताओं के लिए गोल घोरा बनाए जाने की प्रक्रिया केवल आदर्श मतदान केंद्रो तक ही सीमित रही।

55 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला 10 को होगा

जिले के चार विधानसभा के कुल 55 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में कैद हो गया है। इसमें 6 महिला प्रत्याशी हैं। सर्वाधिक झंझारपुर में 18 प्रत्याशी थे जहां दो बैलेट यूनिट से मतदान हुआ। जबकि सबसे कम 10 प्रत्याशी राजनगर में चुनावी मैदान में थे। मधुबनी में 12 व फुलपरास में 15 प्रत्याशी हैं। ईवीएम जमा कर दी गई है और परिणाम का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें