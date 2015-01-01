पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किसानों का आलू की खेती:आलू के लगातार महंगा होने के कारण आलू की खेती में बढ़ी किसानों की रुचि

रहिका2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्षेत्र में आलू के प्रमाणित बीज की उपलब्धता नहीं होने से खाने वाले आलू की हाे रही राेपनी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के किसानों का आलू की खेती करने में रुचि बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है। आलू की महंगाई लगातार बढ़ने से किसानों में आलू की खेती करने का रुझान बढ़ा है।

विगत कई माह में आलू का दाम तीन गुना हो गया है। मुख्य सब्जी होने से सालोभर आलू की मांग होने से प्रखंड के किसानों पहले की तुलना में अधिक मात्रा में आलू की रोपाई कर रहे हैं। किसान अर्जुन महतो, श्याम यादव सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने बताया कि जिन किसानों ने आलू की खेती छोड़ दी थी, वे भी आलू की खेती कर रहे हैं। आलू के प्रमाणित बीज की उपलब्धता प्रखंड में नहीं होने से खाने वाले आलू की रोपनी की जा रही है। जबकि हाल के वर्षों में उच्च पैदावार बढ़ाने वाले व रोगरोधी किस्मों के आलू के बीज वैज्ञानिकों ने अनुसंधान कर तैयार कर लिए हैं। लेकिन जिला उद्मान की ओर से प्रखंड के किसानों को आलू के नए प्रभेदों के बीज किसानों को नहीं दिए जा रहे हैं। फिलहाल आलू की कीमत चार हजार रुपए क्विंटल से भी अधिक है। ऐसे में किसानों को दोयम दर्जे के आलू के बीज को अधिक मूल्य पर खरीदना पड़ रहा है जिससेे खेती की लागत बढ़ गई है। किसानों ने बताया कि पिछले पांच वर्षों से आलू की खेती के लिए जिले में उपयुक्त व बेहतर मौसम रहता है। पूर्व में झुलसा रोग के कारण आलू की फसल और उपज प्रभावित होती थी। जलवायु परिवर्तन के कारण कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने भी किसानों की बातों पर सहमति जताते कहा कि सरकार ने भी किसानों के लिए मौसम के अनुकूल विभिन्न प्रकार की खेती करने का विकल्प तैयार किया है। वहीं आलू के बीज किसानों को उपलब्ध कराने के संबंध में प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी विश्वनाथ प्रसाद ने बताया कि आलू के प्रमाणित बीज उपलब्ध होने पर प्रखंड के किसानों के बीच बीज उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। किसी को भी परेशान होन की जरूरत नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें