पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक में लिया निर्णय:एलएनएमयू में पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट-2020 की शुरू की गई तैयारी, दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में परीक्षा होने की है संभावना

मधुबनी/दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीजी विभागाध्यक्षों व अंगीभूत एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों के प्रधानाचार्य रिक्त सीटों की संख्या भेजेंगे

एलएन मिथिला यूनिवर्सिटी में पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट यानी पीएटी 2020 की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। विवि में इसको लेकर गुरुवार को कुलपति प्रो. सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की अध्यक्षता में पीएटी को लेकर आयोजन आयोजन समिति की एक बैठक हुई। इसमें पीएटी आयोजन को लेकर राज्यपाल सचिवालय की ओर से 21 जनवरी 2017 को निर्धारित यूनिफार्म ऑर्डिनेंस एवं रेगुलेशन के अनुसार पैट की परीक्षा दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में लेने पर सहमति बनी। इस संबंध में विवि के पीजी विभागाध्यक्षों, अंगीभूत एवं संबद्ध महाविद्यालयों के प्रधानाचार्यों से विषयवार रिक्त सीटों की संख्या दिनांक 25 नवंबर तक भेजने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

संबद्ध कॉलेजों में सेलेक्शन कमेटी से नियुक्त शिक्षक भी बनेंगे गाइड

पर्यवेक्षक यानी गाइड की अर्हता के संबंध में नियमानुसार विचार किया गया। इसके मुताबिक विश्वविद्यालय प्राचार्य कोटि के पीएचडी डिग्रीधारी शिक्षक जिनका कम से कम 5 शोध प्रकाशन यूजीसी से चिह्नित जर्नल या रेफर्ड जर्नल में प्रकाशित है तो वहीं सह प्राचार्य एवं सहायक प्राचार्य कोटि के पीएचडी डिग्रीधारी शिक्षक जिनका यूजीसी से चिह्नित अथवा रेफर्ड जर्नल में कम से कम दो शोध पत्र प्रकाशित हुए हो चुके हैं वे ही पर्यवेक्षक बन सकते हैं। बीपीएससी की अनुशंसा पर विवि की ओर से नियुक्त वैसे शिक्षक जिन्होंने दो वर्षों की अवधि सफलतापूर्वक पूरी की है, पर्यवेक्षक बन सकते हैं। बशर्ते पीएचडी डिग्रीधारक होने के साथ मानक जर्नल में कम से कम दो शोध पत्र का प्रकाशन रहना चाहिए। संबद्ध कॉलेजों के केवल वैसे ही पीएचडी डिग्रीधारक शिक्षक पर्यवेक्षक के लिए उपयुक्त माने जाएंगे जिनकी नियुक्ति महाविद्यालय सेवा आयोग या चयन समिति की अनुशंसा पर विधिवत हुई हो।

पीजी के फाइनल ईयर के छात्र भी बन सकेंगे अभ्यर्थी
स्नातकोत्तर चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर में में सम्मिलित होने वाले छात्र-छात्राएं भी पीएटी के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि पैट- 2020 में विभिन्न विषयों में उपलब्ध संपूर्ण रिक्तियों पर उपयुक्त अभ्यर्थियों का नामांकन सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें