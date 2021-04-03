पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:जयनगर-दरभंगा रेल खंड पर ट्रेन नहीं चलने से परेशानी

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसीएम ने कहा-रेलवे बोर्ड को भेजा गया प्रस्ताव, बोर्ड का आदेश आते ही सवारी गाड़ी हो जाएगी चालू

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के हजारों आबादी के लिए यातायात का एक मात्र संसाधन जयनगर -सकरी रेल खंड पर एक भी सवारी गाड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेन नहीं चलने से लोगों को काफी फजीहत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मालूम हो कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र सहित आस पास के क्षेत्र के हजारों यात्रियों को अपने दैनिक कार्य का निपटारा करने जिला मुख्यालय मधुबनी सहित अन्य जगहों जाने आने का सिलसिला लगा ही रहता है। जबकि यातायात का यहाँ के लोगों का एक मात्र साधन ट्रेन ही है। जबकि कोरोना काल मे बंद हुई सरकारी व गैर सरकारी ऑफिस अब अपने नियत समय से खुलने लगी है।

जबकि विभिन्न ऑफिस में कार्यरत कर्मी को आने जाने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता हैं। वहीं चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के खजौली अध्यक्ष शत्रुघन सिंह उर्फ छोटे सिंह ने बताया कि यहां के हजारों की आबादी के बीच आम जनता को मधुबनी,जयनगर एवं दरभंगा सहित अन्य जगहों पर जाने आने के लिए ट्रेन के अलावे स्थाई रूप से अन्य कोई साधन नही है। जबकि प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित आस पास के क्षेत्र से नियमित रूप से बस भी नही चलने पर जिला मुख्यालय जाने के लिए अत्यधिक रूप से आर्थिक दोहन का शिकार होना पड़ता है।

विदित हो की कोरोना महामारी के दौरान एहतियात के तौर पर रेलवे विभाग द्वारा दरभंगा एवं जयनगर से चार जोड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेन को अनिश्चित काल तक बंद कर दिया गया है। जबकि अब अन्य रेल खंड पर पूर्व की भांति पैसेंजर ट्रेन की आवागमन सुचारू कर दिया गया है। जबकि जयनगर -दरभंगा रेल खंड पर अभी भी पैसेंजर ट्रेन की आवागमन बंद ही है। जिसके कारण लोगों में आक्रोश पनप रहा है। वहीं इस संबंध में समस्तीपुर रेलवे डिवीजन के डीसीएम सरस्वती चंद्रा से दूरभाष पर बात करने पर उन्होंने बताया कि जयनगर -दरभंगा रेल खंड पर पैसेंजर ट्रेन की आवागमन चालू करने के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। बोर्ड की आदेश मिलते ही पैसेंजर ट्रेन की आवागमन चालू किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें