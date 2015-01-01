पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:मिट्टी के दीये में घी और तिल का तेल डालकर दीपक जलाने से घर में आती है समृद्धि, माता लक्ष्मी का मिलता है आशीर्वाद

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस और 14 नवंबर को दीपावली, 5 दिनों तक होगी श्रीगणेश, महालक्ष्मी और कुबेर की पूजा

मिट्टी के दीये को प्राचीन काल से धार्मिक रूप से काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। ऐसा माना गया है कि दीपावली के दिन मिट्टी के दीये जलाने से मां लक्ष्मी काफी प्रसन्न रहती है। दीये की अगर बात करें तों यह प्रकाश का प्रतीक है। दीपावली के दिन घी के दीये जलाने से जीवन का हर अंधियारा मिट जाता है।

पंडित संतोष चन्द्र प्रभाकर ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन घी या फिर तिल के तेल से मिट्टी का दीया जलाने से भगवान विष्णु प्रसन्न होते हैं। उनके प्रसन्न होने पर माता लक्ष्मी स्वतः प्रसन्न हो जाती हैं। त्याग और शक्ति के पर्व दीपावली पर दीपोत्सव बहुत धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है।

पंडित सज्जन चौधरी ने बताया कि शास्त्र में भी मिट्टी के दीये जलाने की ही चर्चा है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि घी के दीये जलाना सर्वोच्च माना गया है। इसके बाद तिल के तेल का स्थान बताया गया है। इससे लाेगाें काे माता लक्ष्मी का अाशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता है।

पंडित हरिश्चंद्र झा ने बताया कि मिट्टी के दीये पंच तत्व का प्रतीक है। दीये को पानी व मिट्टी से बनाया जाता है जो भूमि तत्व व जल तत्व का प्रतीक है। दीये बनाने के बाद उसे धूप व हवा में सुखाया जाता है जो आकाश व वायु तत्व है।

ज्योतिषाचार्य विनय कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, आकाश और वायु इन पंचतत्वों से सृष्टि का निर्माण हुआ है। इसलिए मिट्टी के दीपक का आध्यात्मिक रूप से बहुत महत्व है। दीपावली पर सरसों के तेल से मिट्टी का दीपक जलाने से लक्ष्मी आकर्षित होती हैं।

मुकेश कुमार मिश्र ने बताया कि 15 प्रकार के दीपक मानव के हर तरह के कष्टों को दूर करने में सक्षम हैं। इनका अलग-अलग महत्व है जो विभिन्न ग्रहों व देवताओं को प्रसन्न करने के निमित्त है। इसलिए मनुष्यों काे मिट्टी का दीपक अवश्य ही जलाना चाहिए।

