मधेपुर में हादसा:रोकसार की होनी थी मार्च में शादी, पुताई के लिए गई थी मिट्‌टी लाने, धंसने से मौत

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • लोगों ने कुदाल से मिट्टी हटा कर एक के बाद एक कर चारों बच्चियों को बाहर निकाला

थाना क्षेत्र के फटकी कुट्टी गांव में नहर किनारे मिट्टी खोदने गई एक युवती की मौत हो गई। घटना में अन्य तीन लड़कियां गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। जख्मी तीनों लड़कियों को डीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया है। घटना फटकी कुट्टी गांव के अकाही टोला के निकट सूखी पड़ी नहर में मिट्टी खोदने के दौरान गुरुवार सुबह लगभग 10:30 बजे घटित हुई। घर-आंगन की पुताई करने चिकनी मिट्टी लाने गांव की कुछ युवतियां नहर किनारे गई थी। नहर किनारे मिट्टी खोदने के दौरान धंसना गिरने के कारण मुस्तफा मंसूरी की 18 वर्षीय पुत्री रोकसार परवीण, मो. बच्चा बाबू की 16 वर्षीय पुत्री नाजो खातून, मंजूर आलम की 13 वर्षीय पुत्री नजराना खातून व 17 वर्षीय पुत्री गुलनाज खातून मिट्टी के नीचे दब गई। मिट्टी खोदने साथ गई अन्य बच्चियों द्वारा शोर मचाने पर बधार में काम कर रहे कुछ लोग घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ पड़े। रोकसार का इसी माह विवाह होने वाला था। इसके लिए उसके घर में तैयारियां चल रही थी। वह अपनी सहेलियों के साथ घर की पुताई के लिए मिट्‌टी लाने गई थी।

वहीं धंसना गिरने से दबकर मौत हो गई। लोगों द्वारा कुदाल से मिट्टी हटा कर एक के बाद एक कर चारों बच्चियों को बाहर निकाला गया। परिजनों द्वारा चारों बच्चियों को इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मधेपुर लाया गया। जहां डॉ. मुस्तहसन हाशमी ने जख्मियों का इलाज किया। डॉक्टर ने 18 वर्षीय रोकसार परवीण को मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं गंभीर रूप से जख्मी गुलनाज खातून सहित नजराना खातून एवं नाजो खातून को डीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया। मधेपुर थाना के एसआई अजय कुमार प्रसाद ने पुलिस बलों के साथ घटनास्थल व पीएचसी पर पहुंचकर मामले की तहकीकात की। शव को परिजन पीएचसी से घर ले गए। युवती का शव गांव पहुंचते ही फटकी कुट्टी अकाही टोला में मातमी सन्नाटा छा गया है।

शादी को लेकर घर में उत्सवी माहौल था, अब गम में बदला

रोकसार के पिता मुस्तफा मंसूरी ने बताया कि अगले महीने रोकसार की शादी होनी थी। जिसके लिए तैयारियां की जा रही थी। लेकिन उनपर वाले को यह मंजूर नहीं था और वह काल के गाल में समा गई। शादी को लेकर घर में उत्सवी माहौल था सभी रिश्तेदार शादी की तैयारियों में जुटे थे, वह अपने कुछ दोस्तों के साथ मिट्टी लाने गई थी। तभी ये हादसा हुआ।

गुलनाज की हालत नाजुक

तीनों घायलों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए डीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया है। इसमें घायल गुलनाज की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। पीएचसी प्रभारी के अनुसार उसका एक पैर बुरी तरह क्षति ग्रस्त होकर टूट गया है।

थानाध्यक्ष से ले रहे हैं जानकारी

सीओ पंकज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि वे किसी कार्य के सिलसिले में मुख्यालय से बाहर हैं। घटना के संबंध में स्थानीय थाना से जानकारी ले रहें हैं। जो ही सहायता होगी उसे उपलब्ध कराने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। घटना दुखद है।

