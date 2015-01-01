पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्रिस्तरीय जांच कमिटी का गठन:वेंडरों की ओर से दिए बिलों की जांच के लिए बनी टीम

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
हाल ही में संपन्न हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में आरओ व एआरईओ की ओर से कराए गए कार्य के विरुद्ध वेंडरों की ओर से समर्पित विपत्रों की जांच के लिए सभी विधानसभा में त्रिस्तरीय जांच कमिटी का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें हरलाखी व बेनीपट्टी विधानसभा के अधीन के प्रखंड मधवापुर, हरलाखी, बेनीपट्टी व बिस्फी प्रखंड के जांच कमेटी में एसडीओ बेनीपट्टी, डीसीएलआर बेनीपट्टी व वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी शामिल हैं।

वहीं खजौली विधानसभा के अधीन के जयनगर, बासोपट्टी, लदनियां प्रखंड के एसडीओ जयनगर, अनुमंडलीय लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी जयनगर, वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी को जांच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

जबकि मधुबनी व बाबूबरही विधानसभा के अधीन के प्रखंड खजौली, कलुआही व रहिका प्रखंड के जांच कमेटी में एसडीओ मधुबनी, डीसीएलआर सदर मधुबनी, वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी शामिल है। बिस्फी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पंडौल, राजनगर व बाबूबरही प्रखंड की जांच की जिम्मेदारी डीडीसी मधुबनी, निदेशक लेखा प्रशासन, स्वनियोजन जिला लेखा पदाधिकारी व वरीय कोषागार पदाधिकारी मधुबनी को दी गई है।

झंझारपुर व राजनगर विधानसभा के अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले प्रखंड झंझारपुर, अंधराठाढ़ी, लखनौर व मधेपुर प्रखंड के जांच दल में एसडीओ झंझारपुर, डीसीएलआर झंझारपुर व कोषागार पदाधिकारी झंझारपुर शामिल हैं।

