सख्ती:कमिश्नर ने बाबूबरही प्रखंड कार्यालय का निरीक्षण कर मनरेगा कर्मी को फटकारा

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • पंजियाें के संधारण में हुई त्रुटियाें काे दूर करने का दिया िनर्देश

बुधवार को प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त मयंक बड़बड़े की ओर से बाबूबरही प्रखंड मुख्यालय में विभिन्न कार्यालयों की गहन जांच की गई। इनकी ओर से सर्वप्रथम बीडीओ कक्ष व कर्मी कक्ष का जायजा लिया गया। इसके बाद आरटीपीएस कार्यालय पहुंचे।

यहां कार्यरत कर्मी से जाति, आवासीय व अन्य प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करने के बारे में जानकारी लेते समय इसकी समय सीमा के बारे में पूछताछ की। इसके पश्चात प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त द्वारा कमिश्नरी से आये विभिन्न पदाधिकारियों को अलग-अलग अंचल, मनरेगा, सीडीपीओ, ब्लाॅक आदि कार्यालय की पंजी की जांच को भेजा गया तथा स्वयं बीडीओ कार्यालय कक्ष में ही दर्जनों फाईलों का अवलोकन कर वे दिशा निर्देश देते रहे।

इस दौरान बीडीओ अजेश कुमार से विभिन्न विषयों पर जानकारी लेते रहे। ततपश्चात वे अंचल कार्यालय पहुंचे। वहां मौके पर उपस्थित सीओ विजया कुमारी से आगत-निर्गत पंजी सहित अन्य पंजी व दाखिल खारिज की जानकारी ली।

मनरेगा कार्यालय पहुंचकर पदाधिकारी से विगत तीन वर्ष के अंतर्गत पौधरोपण की जानकारी, जॉब कार्ड का वितरण, लंबित जन जीवन हरियाली, बाढ़ निरीक्षण, भूमि विकास, जल संरक्षण, कैश बुक, बिल बुक और गरीब कल्याण याेजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी ली। जांच के क्रम में मनरेगा के अकाउंटेंट मिथिलेश कुमार द्वारा वाउचर पास किए बगैर भुगतान करने को लेकर उसे फटकार भी लगाई।

सीडीपीओ कार्यालय पहुंच आयुक्त ने उपस्थित सीडीपीओ से विभिन्न विषयों पर पूछताछ की व पंजी का निरीक्षण किया। प्रखंड कार्यालय में सूचना अधिकार रजिस्टर में प्राप्त शुल्क का काॅलम नहीं बनाया गया था। इसके लिए संबंधित कर्मी को फटकार लगाई। आयुक्त ने कहा कि रूटीन जांच के तहत प्रत्येक माह प्रमंडल स्तर पर एक-दाे प्रखंड, अंचल, सीडीपीओ कार्यालय आदि का निरीक्षण किया जाना है।

उनके द्वारा बताया कि पंजी संधारण में कुछ त्रुटियां पाई गई है जिन्हें सुधारने का निर्देश दिया गया है। डीडीसी व सदर एसडीओ को पैनी निगाह रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। नल जल योजना के बारे में कहा कि वर्तमान में विभागीय सचिव स्तर से इन पर नजर रखी जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके पश्चात प्रमंडल स्तर की प्रत्येक जांच में इन योजनाओं का स्थलीय जांच करेंगे। आयुक्त के साथ में डीडीसी सह प्रभारी जिलाधिकारी अजय कुमार सिंह, आयुक्त सचिव डीएन झा, सदर एसडीओ अभिषेक रंजन, डीएओ सुधीर कुमार, शिक्षा विभाग आरडीडी, कल्याण विभाग आरडीडी, एसएचओ रामाशीष कामती सहित कई अन्य मौजूद थे।

