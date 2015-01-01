पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

24 घंटे सेवा जारी रहेगी:छठ घाटों पर मानव बलों को तैनात करेगा विद्युत विभाग महापर्व के दौरान कर्मियों का अवकाश भी रद्द किया गया

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए जिला स्तर पर विद्युत विभाग ने कंट्रोल रूम स्थापित किया

शहर के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर जिला प्रशासन व विद्युत विभाग भी सक्रिय हो गया है। निर्बाध व सुरक्षित विद्युत आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए विभाग को एमडी साउथ व एमडी नार्थ की ओर से वीसी के माध्यम से कई आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। छठ पर्व को लेकर विद्युतकर्मियों की छुट्टी भी रद्द कर दी गई है। विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता इकबाल अंजूम ने बताया कि शहर के छह मुख्य तालाबों के घाटों पर मानव बल की तैनाती की जायेगी। हर घाट पर 2-2 मानव बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। गंगासागर, स्टेट बैंक, लहेरियागंज, तिलक चौक, भैयाजी पोखर सहित छह तालाबों के घाटों पर मानव बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। मानव बलों की मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए कनीय अभियंता व सहायक अभियंता को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। इससे विभिन्न घाटों पर अधिकारी माॅनिटरिंग करेंगे। छठ पर्व में विद्युत व्यवस्था सुरक्षित व सुदृढ़ करने के लिए विभाग ने जिला स्तर पर कंट्रोल रूम भी बनाया है जो 20 व 21 नवंबर को 24 घंटे अपनी सेवा देगा। कंट्रोल रूम में कुल आठ अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की तैनाती की गई है। किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी होने पर कंट्रोल रूम के नंबर 9264456414 पर लोग सूचना दे सकते हैं। जर्जर ताराें काे बदलने का काम चालू | इसके अलावे निर्धारित छठ घाटों पर कोई अनहोनी न हो जाए, इसके लिए छठ घाटों के समीप से गुजरने वाले सभी जर्जर तारों को चिह्नित कर बदलने का आदेश भी अभियंताओं को दिया गया है। कई स्थानों पर तार बदलने का कार्य भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावे पूजा समिति व जेनरेटर चालकों को भी कहा गया है कि घाटों के आसपास जर्जर तारों का प्रयोग नहीं करें। विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता इंकलाब अंजूम ने बताया कि आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर विभाग ने अपनी तैयारियां लगभग पूरी कर ली है। कर्मियों का अवकाश रद्द कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ को लेकर अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सभी काे छठ महापर्व के दाैरान अलर्ट माेड पर रहने काे कहा गया है। काम में किसी तरह की लापरवाही बरतने वालों के ऊपर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अधिकारियों ने छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर कर्मियों को दिया आवश्यक निर्देश

पंडौल | लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर छठव्रतियों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सहित आपदा विभाग द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का शत-प्रतिशत पालन करने व अन्य सुविधाओं के मद्देनजर मंगलवार को अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी अभिषेक रंजन, बीडीओ महेश्वर पंडित, सीओ पंकज कुमार, पंडौल एसएचओ अनोज कुमार, सकरी एसएचआई अशोक कुमार आदि ने सकरी-पंडौल के विभिन्न छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीओ ने सरिसब, सकरी, पंडौल, भगवतीपुर नाहर छठ पोखर का निरीक्षण कर आला अधिकारियों सहित पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को कई आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिया। मौके पर एसडीओ अभिषेक रंजन ने बताया कि सभी छठ घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग, साफ-सफाई व लाइट की व्यवस्था उचित तरीके से किया जाए।

उन्होंने कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का हर छठ व्रतियों सहित पूजा समिति के सदस्यों काे शत-प्रतिशत पालन करने को कहा। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर इस बार किसी भी घाट पर न ही मेला लगेगा और न ही कोई ठेला लगेगा। उन्होंने सभी पूजा कमेटी के सदस्यों को घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन और मास्क का प्रयोग करने की बात कही। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीओ ने छठ घाटों की समुचित साफ-सफाई, खतरनाक स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग, घाट की ओर जाने वाली सड़कों की मरम्मति, नाव, गोताखोर, व्रतियों के लिए घाटों के समीप चेंगिज रूम आदि की समुचित व्यवस्था करने का निर्देश दिया है।

छठ महापर्व को लेकर शांति समिति की बैठक का किया गया आयोजन

लदनियां|प्रखंड में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर लदनियां थाना परिसर में मंगलवार को थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सिंह की उपस्थिति में बीडीओ अखिलेश्वर कुमार की अध्यक्षता में शांति समिति की बैठक हुई।इसमें छठ पूजा को लेकर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। बैठक में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते सक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन पर चर्चा हुई। इस दौरान कहा गया कि पूजा को लेकर कहीं भी छठ पूजा में एक साथ लोग एकत्रित नहीं होंगे। छठ घाटों पर भीड़ न हो इसपर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाना जरूरी है। श्रद्धालु एक-एक कर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए पूजा में भाग करेंगे। वहीं ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र पर पूर्ण रूप से पाबंदी रहेगी। सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लोगों के एकत्रित होने से पहले मास्क की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। बैठक में सत्यनारायण साफी, सरोज यादव, गणेश यादव, प्रणव कुमार पप्पू, हरिनारायण यादव, उमेश कामत समेत जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें