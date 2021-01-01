पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस आज:वाट्सन स्कूल में 9 बजे हाेगा ध्वजाराेहण प्रभातफेरी अाैर झांकी नहीं निकाली जाएगी

मधुबनी43 मिनट पहले
  • 1100 से अधिक पुलिस के जवान व 800 होमगार्ड तैनात किए गए

जिले में मंगलवार को 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस का मनाया जाएगा। मुख्य कार्यक्रम स्थल वाट्सन स्कूल को बनाया गया है जहां परिसर को सजाया गया है। हालांकि इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर किसी भी प्रकार की झांकी नहीं निकाली जाएगी। साथ ही विभिन्न स्कूलों के छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा निकाली जाने वाली प्रभातफेरी भी इस वर्ष नहीं निकाली जाएगी। गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर लगभग 1100 से अधिक पुलिस के जवान व 800 होमगार्ड तैनात किए गए हैं। विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर भी पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

साथ ही संदिग्ध व्यक्ति पर कड़ी नजर भी रखी जाएगी। डीएम अमित कुमार द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार वाटसन उच्च विद्यालय में सुबह 9 बजे, कलेक्ट्रेट में 10 बजे अाैर एसडीओ सदर कार्यालय में 10 बजकर 25 मिनट पर ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। वहीं, डीडीसी कार्यालय में 10 बजकर 25 मिनट, जिला परिषद में 10 बजकर 30 मिनट, रेडक्रॉस भवन में 10 बजकर 40 मिनट, नगर थाना में 10 बजकर 50 मिनट, पुलिस केंद्र में 11 बजे और महादलित टोला में सुबह 11 बजकर 10 मिनट पर ध्वजारोहण होगा।

स्वतंत्रता सेनानियाें के घर पर ही सम्मान भेजने की व्यवस्था करेगा प्रशासन

कोविड-19 के गाइडलान का करना होगा पालन

मालूम हो कि डीएम अमित कुमार ने सभी अधिकारियों को कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देश का अनुपालन कराने का निर्देश जारी किया है। साथ ही इस अवसर पर छपने वाले आमंत्रण कार्ड को ई-कार्ड के माध्यम से दिए जाने की जानकारी दी गई है। प्रिंटेड आमंत्रण कार्ड पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इस अवसर पर स्वतंत्रता सेनानी को सम्मानित किए जाने के कार्यक्रम को भी परिवर्तित किया गया है। इस बार सम्मान उनके घर जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा भेज दिया जाएगा। सभी प्रकार के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पर रोक लगा दी गई है। गणतंत्र दिवस काे लेकर सदर अस्पताल, डीईओ कार्यालय, डीपीओ स्थापना कार्यालय, डीपीओ मध्याह्न भोजन, समग्र शिक्षा अभियान सहित विभिन्न कार्यालय में तैयारियां की जा रही है।

सरकारी और गैर-सरकारी कार्यालयों को सजाया गया

मधवापुर| मधवापुर में अाज राष्ट्रीय महापर्व गणतंत्र दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए मुख्यालय सहित प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सरकारी अाैर गैर सरकारी कार्यालयों, स्कूल-कॉलेजों, निजी कोचिंग संस्थानों, सार्वजनिक चौक-चौराहे पर ध्वजारोहण के लिए युद्ध स्तर पर तैयारी की जा रही है। कहीं साफ-सफाई चल रही है तो कहीं रंग-रोगन का कार्य चल रहा है। कई जगहों पर पताका लगाने का कार्य चल रहा है। स्कूल-कॉलेजों में राष्ट्रगान अाैर प्रतियोगिता सहित अन्य कार्यक्रमाें को सफल बनाने के लिए रियाज किया जा रहा है। एसएलजे प्लस टू हाई स्कूल मधवापुर की छात्राएं ही हर बार राष्ट्र गान गाती हैं और इसी विद्यालय के स्काउट गाइड द्वारा आकर्षक प्रभातफेरी अाैर झांकियां निकाली जाती है। यहां की छात्राएं इस मौके पर भारत माता के रूप में मंच को आकर्षक बनाती हैं। सलामी स्थानीय थाना के जवानों द्वारा दी जाती है। वहीं, गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चाक-चौबंद है।

