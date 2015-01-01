पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश जारी:पल्स पोलियो अभियान के दूसरे चरण की शुरुअात 29 नवंबर से हाेगी, तैयारी में जुटा है स्वास्थ्य विभाग

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य ट्रांजिट स्थलों और चौक-चौराहों से गुजरने वाले बच्चों पर भी ध्यान दिया जाएगा

जिले में पल्स पोलियो अभियान के दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत 29 नवंबर से होगी। यह अभियान 3 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुनील कुमार झा ने कहा कि पोलियो एक गंभीर बीमारी है जिससे ग्रसित होने पर शिशु हमेशा के लिए लाचार हो जाता है। सेंटर फॉर डिजीज़ कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस रोग के जीवाणु गंदगी में पनपते है और हाथ के जरिये पेट में पहुंचते है। शिशुओं में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम होने और जमीन से उठा कर खाने की आदत से पोलियो संक्रमण की ज्यादा संभावना रहती है।

अतः यह हम सभी की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है कि 5 वर्ष से कम आयु के नौनिहालों को पोलियो की दवा जरूर पिलाएं और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अभियान को सार्थक कर पोलियो को जड़ से खत्म करें। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एस के विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत एक आशा और एक आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता जो घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाएंगी, दवा पिलाने के बाद बच्चे और उनके माता -पिता का नाम, गृह संख्या आदि फाॅर्म में भर कर अपने केंद्रों में जमा करवाएंगी।

जिले में 11 से 15 अक्टूबर तक चला था पहला चरण

यूनिसेफ़ के एसएमसी प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में 11 से 15 अक्टूबर तक पहले चरण का अभियान चलाया गया था। दूसरा चरण 29 नवंबर से तीन दिसंबर तक चलाया जाएगा। पहले चक्र में किसी कारण से पोलियो की खुराक लेने से बच्चा छूट जाए तो उनको ढूंढ कर दूसरे चक्र में दवा दी जा सके। ऐसे बच्चे जो त्योहार में बाहर से आने या छुट्टियों में बाहर घूमने जाने वाले परिवार से हैं उनको ध्यान में रखते हुये जिले के मुख्य ट्रांजिट स्थलों- रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड और चौक-चौराहों से गुजरने वाले बच्चों पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाएगा। डॉ. एस के विश्वकर्मा ने बताया पल्स पोलियो के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण को बेअसर करने की तैयारी भी मुकम्मल की गई है।

