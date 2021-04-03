पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीका:कल से लगेगा जिले में दूसरे चरण का टीका

मधुबनी
  • जिले में पहले चरण का टीकाकरण आज होगा पूरा

जिले में 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण का दौर शुरू हो गया है। जिले में पहले चरण का टीकाकरण चल रहा है जो कल समाप्त हो जाएगी। इसके तहत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका दिया जा रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से टीकाकरण की रफ्तार भी तेज हो गई है। केयर इंडिया के डीटीएल महेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी ने बताया कोविड के शुरुआती दिनों से लेकर वैक्सीनेशन तक हमेशा अपनी टीम के साथ कोरोना काम किया। परिस्थिति चाहे कितनी ही नहीं क्यों न हो हमने कभी हार नहीं मानी। हमें गर्व है कि मैंने कोविड-19 का टीका लिया।

टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। टीका लेने के बाद किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हुई। जिसका भी टीकाकरण के लिए नाम आए निःसंकोच उन्हें टीका लेना चाहिए। अभी तक किसी को किसी भी तरह का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. एसके विश्वकर्मा का कहना है कि टीका पड़ जाने के बाद प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ जाएगी। इससे शरीर में पहला चरण 5 फरवरी क पूरा हो जाएगा। उसके बाद दूसरा चरण 6 फरवरी से शुरू किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तैयारी पूरी है। दूसरे चरण के लिए गृह मंत्रालय का फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर 3526, जिसका रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है।

