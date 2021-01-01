पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियमितता:पानी भरते ही क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई टंकी, बाल-बाल बचे लोग

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • झिटकी पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर-9 का है मामला, निर्माण कार्य में अनियमितता की बात आ रही सामने

सात निश्चय योजना के तहत सूबे में चलाई जा रही जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं में से नल जल योजना में अनियमितता उजागर होना शरू हो गया है। योजना के के तहत किए गए कार्यों में अनियमितता दिखना शुरू हो गया है। गौरतलब है कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत झिटकी पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर-9 में नल जल योजना के तहत जलमीनार बनाया गया है। इस जलमीनार के ऊपर 5 हजार लीटर की दो पानी टंकी रखनी थी। लेकिन फिलहाल एक टंकी को रखकर उसमें पानी भरा गया। पानी भरते ही टंकी चदरे को फाड़कर नीचे गिर गई।

टंकी के गिरने से जलमीनार के निचले भाग में बनाए गए चदरे का घर पूर्ण रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। जलमीनार के नजदीक स्थित आवासीय घर में भी काफी क्षति हुई है। स्थानीय गणपति चौधरी, सीता देवी व सुमन चौधरी सहित कई लोगों ने बताया कि जलमीनार निर्माण में पर्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार किया गया है जिससे जलमीनार क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ है। दो टंकी की क्षमता वाले जलमीनार पर एक टंकी भरते ही गिरकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। ग्रामीणों ने वरीय अधिकारीयों से मामले की जांच कर दोषी व्यक्ति के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। मामले को लेकर पूछने पर मुखिया ललटू मंडल ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान टंकी गिरी है जिसे शीघ्र दुरुस्त कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं, वार्ड सदस्य ने बताया कि मिस्त्री की लापरवाही और तकनीकी कारणों से टंकी गिरी है। इस मामले में बेनीपट्टी एसडीएम अशोक कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि स्थानीय पदाधिकारी को घटना की जांच कर रिपोर्ट भेजने का निर्देश दिया गया है। घटना में दोषी पाए जाने वाले व्यक्ति पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

