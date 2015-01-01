पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छपराढ़ी गांव का मामला:ग्रामीणाें ने देसी कट्टा और कारतूस के साथ अपराधी काे पकड़कर पुलिस काे सौंपा

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • गांव के विशेश्वर यादव ने आवेदन देकर दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी

शुक्रवार को थाना क्षेत्र के छपराढ़ी गांव में ग्रामीणों ने देसी कट्टा, तीन जिंदा कारतूस व एक बाइक के साथ गांव के ही अपराधी भरत यादव को घेर कर दबोच लिया। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा दबोचे गए अपराधी के संबंध में खजौली पुलिस को सूचना देकर अपराधी को लोगों ने पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। वहीं गिरफ्तार अपराधी को लेकर छपराढ़ी गांव निवासी विशेश्वर यादव ने स्थानीय थाना को एक लिखित आवेदन देकर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करवाई है। उन्होंने अपने आवेदन में कहा है कि शुक्रवार की दोपहर वे अपने दरवाजे पर बैठे हुए थे।

इसी दौरान गांव के ही भरत यादव, शत्रुध्न यादव सहित दो तीन अज्ञात युवक बाइक से सवार होकर कट्टा लहराते हुए आए और फायरिंग करते हुए दरवाजे पर पहुंचकर गाली-गलौज करने लगे। वहीं, उन्होंने बताया है कि गालीगलौज का विरोध करने पर भरत यादव ने जान से मारने की नीयत से फायरिंग कर दी। फायरिंग करने पर मैं अपनी जान बचाकर वहांं से किसी तरह से भागा और अपने बचाव में जोर जोर से चिल्लाने लगा। फायरिंग की आवाज व मेरे द्वारा चिल्लाने पर आसपास के ग्रामीण दौड़कर मेरे दरवाजे तक पहुंचे।

ग्रामीणों को दरवाजे पर जमा होते देख अपराधी हवा में कट्टा लहराते हुए वहां से भागने लगे। लेकिन इसी बीच ग्रामीणों के द्वारा खदेड़ कर भरत यादव को मौके से दबोच लिया गया। उसके पास से लोडेड देसी कट्टा व तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए। वहीं ग्रामीणों के द्वारा खदेड़ने पर एक अपराधी का कट्टा वहां गिर गया। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा इसकी सूचना स्थानीय थाना को देने पर थानाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार पासवान ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए छपराढ़ी गांव से एक अपराधी को गिरफ्तार करते हुए देसी कट्टा व तीन जिंदा कारतूस जब्त कर लिया।

वहीं शनिवार को थाना परिसर में मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर राज किशोर राम ने बताया कि छपराढ़ी गांव में पुराने विवाद को लेकर गिरफ्तार अपराधी भरत यादव के द्वारा एक बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की कोशिश की जा रही थी। वहीं थानाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार अपराधी भरत यादव का पूर्व में भी आपराधिक इतिहास रहा है। शनिवार को पूछताछ के बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। वहीं, अन्य फरार अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। मौके पर एसआइ अरुण कुमार सिंह, वीरेंद्र कुमार पासवान सहित अन्य पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद थे।

नाबालिग लड़की का किया अपहरण, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मामले में थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर अपहरण सहित पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर अनुसंधान शुरू कर दिया है। थाना सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पीड़ित आवेदन पर तीन नामजद सहित चार लोगों के खिलाफ अपहरण और छेड़खानी करने के आरोप में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इसमें थाना क्षेत्र के गिधहा निवासी रंजीव यादव, बसुआरी निवासी गुड्डू कुमार और संजीव कुमार यादव को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार ने मामले में बताया कि पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। वहीं ग्रामीण सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार लड़की जब बधार में घास काट रही थी तो लड़की को अकेले पाकर आरोपियों ने उसे जबरन मोटरसाइकिल पर बैठा लिया और अज्ञात स्थान पर ले जाने का प्रयास करने लगे। लेकिन लड़की के द्वारा शोर मचाने पर ग्रामीणों ने बाइक का पीछा किया जिसके बाद आरोपी युवकों ने लड़की और बाइक छोड़ दी और भाग निकले।

