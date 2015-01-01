पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ की तैयारी:गंगा सागर पोखर स्थित छठ घाटों पर पंडाल लगाने का काम शुरू, 25 में से 15 तालाबाें की साफ-सफाई का काम पूरा

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों ने छठ घाटाें का किया निरीक्षण, कमियाें काे दूर करने काे कहा

मंगलवार को लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर शहर स्थित छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण सदर एसडीओ अभिषेक रंजन और सदर एसडीपीओ कामिनी बाला ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने नगर परिषद पोखर, गंगा सागर पोखर व मुरली मनोहर पोखर पर छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। साथ ही कमियों को शीघ्र दूर करने का निर्देश दिया। नगर परिषद तालाब पर बने मुख्य घाट पर लगी काई को हटाने का निर्देश दिया। मंगलवार से ही मुख्य तालाबों की साफ-सफाई सहित अन्य तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिए जाने में नप प्रशासन लगा रहा। बताया गया कि 25 में से 15 तालाबों की सफाई का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। मंगलवार को गंगा सागर तालाब के चारों ओर पंडाल लगाए जाने का कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया।

विधि-व्यवस्था के संधारण में लगे वार्ड पार्षद कैलाश साह ने बताया कि कल शाम तक सभी कार्य को पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। वहीं, तालाब के सफाई की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे नप कर्मी अहमद अंसारी ने बताया कि उक्त तालाब पर केवल लाइटिंग का कार्य बाकी है। बैरिकेडिंग सहित अन्य सभी कार्यों को पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। छोटे तालाबों की साफ-सफाई भी शुरू करवा दी गई है। कल तक सभी तालाबों की व्यवस्था को अपडेट कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं मुरली मनोहर तालाब का घाट मुख्य सड़क से सटे होने के कारण उक्त तालाब के किनारे पंडाल निर्माण का कार्य छठ के दिन ही किया जाएगा। साथ ही उस दिन ही उक्त तालाब पर लाइटिंग की भी व्यवस्था की जाएगी।
कई घाटों पर छठ करना अब भी काफी मुश्किल है

भास्कर टीम ने महराजगंज स्थित ढोरबा पोखर, सूड़ी हाई स्कूल स्थित दुखहरन तालाब, लहेरियागंज स्थित हेचरी पोखर व तेलियानी पोखर, वार्ड-4 स्थित आरके कॉलेज पोखर व कसेरा पोखर, वार्ड-13 स्थित डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर पोखर व गुड्डी गाछी पोखर की भौतिक स्थिति का जायजा लिया तो पाया कि आंशिक रूप से केवल गुड्डी गाछी पोखर में सफाई हुई थी। हालांकि अहमद अंसारी ने मंगलवार को सभी घाटों की सफाई प्रारंभ किए जाने की पुष्टि की है।

साथ ही नप की ओर से ऐसे तालाबों को भी चिह्नित किया गया है जहां छठ के लिए व्यक्ति विशेष की कृपादृष्टि के बाद ही श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश मिलता है। ऐसे तालाब में वार्ड-2 स्थित तेलियानी पोखर है। वार्ड पार्षद विनीता देवी ने बताया कि तेलियानी पोखर पर छठ करना संभव नहीं है। वहीं घाटों की साफ-सफाई संबंधित नप की कार्य योजना के संबंध में बतलाया कि सफाई के नाम पर पैसा तो मिलता है पर इतना नहीं मिलता है कि ढंग से सफाई हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें