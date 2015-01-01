पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपाेत्सव:युवाओं ने मिट्टी का दीया जलाकर दीपावली मनाने की अपील की, कहा-पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए सभी काे आगे आने हाेगा

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवाओं ने कहा- आध्यात्मिक दृष्टि से मिट्टी का दीया महत्वपूर्ण, हमें परंपरा का पालन करना चाहिए

आज रोशनी का त्याेहार दीपावली है। हम सभी मिट्टी के दीये से दीपावली पर घर काे रोशन करेंगे। इसके लिए सिर्फ सोच में परिवर्तन की आवश्यकता है। प्रकृति की रक्षा व शुद्धता के लिए खासकर दीपावली में मिट्टी की दीपों का प्रयोग अति आवश्यक है। अत : हमें मिट्‌टी के दीये का प्रयोग करना चाहिए।

हर त्योहार के पीछे छिपा हुआ है वैज्ञानिक कारण

हिंदी ऑनर्स की पढ़ाई कर रही साधना बताती है कि भारत में मनाए जाने वाले हर पर्व में धार्मिकता के साथ-साथ वैज्ञानिक सोच है। दीपावली पर मिट्टी का दीप जलाने से पर्यावरण की रक्षा होती है और कीड़े-मकाेड़े नष्ट हो जाते है।

कृत्रिम रोशनी का प्रयोग करने से बचना चाहिए

सिया राउत का कहना है कि दीपावली में मिट्टी के दीये की जगह कृत्रिम रोशनी का उपयोग नहीं करना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से एक तरफ पर्यावरण का नुकसान होता है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ प्रकाश प्रदूषण का खतरा मंडराने लगता है।

धार्मिक दृष्टि से मिट्‌टी को सबसे शुद्ध माना जाता है

बंटी केसन ने बताया कि धार्मिक दृष्टिकोण से मिट्टी को शुद्ध माना जाता है। दीप से निकली रोशनी प्रकृति लिए भी हितकारी है। आजकल जिस प्रकार से लोग अप्राकृतिक रोशनी में डूब रहे है, वह प्रकृति के लिए बहुत ही खतरनाक है।

मिट्‌टी में पाए जाने वाले 16 तत्व फायदेमंद हैं

एस सराफ ने बताया कि मिट्टी पूरी तरह से शुद्ध होती है। इसमें पाए जाने वाले 16 तत्व मनुष्य के लिए अति आवश्यक हैं। मिट्टी के दीप से निकली रोशनी पर्यावरण को शुद्ध रखती है व मनुष्य को भी लाभ मिलता है।

