पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तारी:हत्या करने में उपयाेग में लाए गए चाकू के साथ तीन अपराधी गिरफ्तार, मोबाइल और बाइक बरामद की गई

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल संचालक हत्याकांड का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा, गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने अपना जुर्म कबूला

मोबाइल झपटने को लेकर 24 अक्टूबर की रात करीब 10 बजे तीन अपराधियों ने मोहना गांव में स्कूल संचालक रविंद्र कुमार चौधरी की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर दी थी। इस मामले का झंझारपुर एसडीपीओ आशीष आनंद ने खुलासा किया। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि स्कूल संचालक भैरवस्थान के समिया चौक नजदीक अपने मोबाइल से बात कर रहे थे। उसी वक्त तीनों अपराधी स्कूल संचालक का मोबाइल झपटकर भागना चाहा। इसके बाद रविंद्र ने तीन किमी तक पीछा कर अपराधियों तक पहुंचे और मोबाइल मांगने लगे। मोबाइल नहीं देने के उपरांत स्कूल संचालक ने अपने हेलमेट से एक अपराधी को मारा जिस पर अपराधियों ने पिस्टल के बट से उनके सिर पर मारा। फिर भी स्कूल संचालक लड़ते रहे।

बाद में अपराधियों ने चाकू से पेट के नजदीक वार कर उन्हें घायल कर दिया। घायल अवस्था में स्कूल संचालक बाइक से मझौरा दुर्गा स्थान पहुंचे जहां से परिजनों को जानकारी दी। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें डीएमसीएच दरभंगा रेफर कर दिया गया जहां उनकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने अपराधियों को उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया है। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि अपराधियों में झंझारपुर आरएस ओपी क्षेत्र के दीप गांव का गौतम पांडे, राहुल कुमार और घोघरडीहा थाना के रामनगर का गौड़ी शंकर यादव शामिल है। तीनों अपराधियों के पास से तीन मोबाइल फोन, हत्या में उपयोग किया गया चाकू और एक बाइक बरामद की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें