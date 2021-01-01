पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपहरण:बकाया राशि का चेक बाउंस होने पर ठग के भतीजे का कर लिया अपहरण

मधुबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • अपहृत युवक को किया गया बरामद, अपहरणकर्ता के साथ ठग भी गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरा व्यवसायी से सामान खरीदने के बाद फर्जी चेक थमा कर चूना लगाने वाले दो ठग मंगरौनी निवासी पंकज झा तथा मनोज झा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं, ठगों की ओर से दिए गए आवेदन के बाद सीतामढ़ी जिले के सुरसंड निवासी सह व्यवसायी जयश्री कुमार को भी पुलिस ने अपहरण के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। ठग ने आरोप लगाया कि व्यवसायी ने उनके अठारह वर्षीय भतीजा राजू झा का अपहरण कर लिया था। मामले के उद्भेदन के लिए एसडीपीओ सदर कामिनी बाला के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया। इसमें राजनगर एसएचओ अमृत कुमार साह, पंडौल एसएचओ अनोज कुमार, साहरघाट एसएचओ सुरेन्द्र पासवान, पीएसआई आदित्यनाथ सिंह व महेश प्रसाद यादव व पुरुषोत्तम सिंह समेत पुलिस बल शामिल थे। दोनों कांडों में गिरफ्तार अभियुक्तों को जेल भेज जा रहा है।

