पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट मधुबनी:सपने दिखाने की बाजीगिरी नहीं चलेगी अतीत में झांकिए, वर्तमान को संजोइए

मधुबनी40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सौराठ सभा

मछली, मखाना, पाग, मिथिला पेंटिंग और पद्मश्री की चर्चा हो तो मधुबनी का ध्यान आता है। दूल्हों का मेला सौराठ सभा इसी धरती पर होता रहा है। कवि विद्यापति यहीं के हैं। अतीत बेहद गौरवशाली, पर वर्तमान स्याह। सड़क और बिजली के मामले में यह दूसरे जिलों के मुकाबले आगे है। पर, यहीं तक विकास दिखता है। कभी तीन चीनी मिलों के कारण गन्ना किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत थी।

सूत मिल और सैलर के रूप में बड़ा उद्योग था। चुनाव के वक्त ही इनकी चर्चा होती है। इस बार भी हो रही है। यही हाल शिक्षा का है। कभी यहां के वाटसन स्कूल ( सूर्य देव नारायण गरमैता बालक उच्च विद्यालय) के हास्टल में ही पांच हजार से अधिक बच्चे रहते थे। सूरी हाईस्कूल (गोकुल मथुरा सूरी समाज उच्च विद्यालय) का डंका बजता था। अब न तो पहले की तरह बच्चों में आगे निकलने की प्रतिस्पर्धा है और न ही उन्हें उच्च मुकाम तक पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था।

सरकारी स्कूलों की बिल्डिंग जरूर बन गई है, पर शिक्षा यहां से दूर हो गई है। निजी स्कूलों के भरोसे बच्चे हैं। लोगों की सबसे बड़ी चिंता में से यह एक है। मखाना को उद्योग का दर्जा देने की बात भी खूब हुई, लेकिन अब तक उत्पादकों को लाभ नहीं मिला। मधुबनी पेंटिंग की देश-विदेश में सराहना तो हुई, पर इससे जुड़े कलाकार रोजगार के लिए तरस रहे।

हां, यह जरूर हुआ कि सरकारी भवनों पर मिथिला पेंटिंग उकेर कर यह दिखाया जा रहा है कि इसी क्षेत्र से तीन-तीन पद्मश्री चुनीं गईं महिलाओं के शहर में आप हैं। यहां का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके प्रत्याशियों से जनता इन मु्द्दों पर सवाल पूछती है तो वे दूसरों के सिर पर ठीकरा फोड़ने में जुट जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें