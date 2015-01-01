पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी दर्ज:दो नाबालिग लड़कियाें का अपहरण, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • परिजनाें ने आराेपिताें काे गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की

थाना क्षेत्र के दो अलग-अलग गांवाें से नाबालिग लड़की के अपहरण को लेकर परिजन के लिखित आवेदन पर प्राथमिक दर्ज की गई है। थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से अपह्रत लड़की की मां ने पुलिस को लिखित आवेदन दिया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि मेरी नाबालिग बेटी अपने भाई त्रिभुवन कुमार के साथ त्याेहार के लिए नरार ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज चौक पर पैसा निकासी के लिए गई थी। रास्ते में छपराढ़ी गांव निवासी रंजन कुमार और प्रद्युमन कुमार ने पीछा कर रास्ता रोकने का प्रयास किया लेकिन मेरी लड़की अपने भाई के साथ किसी तरह बैंक पहुंची।

वहीं जब बैंक से पैसा निकासी कर वह अपने भाई के साथ वापस घर आ रही थी ताे इसी दौरान रंजन कुमार और प्रद्युमन कुमार ने रास्ते में एक तालाब के पास लड़की को अपनी बाइक पर बैठाने लगा। मेरे लड़के ने इसका विरोध किया तो दोनों अपहरणकर्ताओं ने मारपीट की अाैर लड़की को लेकर फरार हो गए। वहीं, दूसरी ओर एक अन्य नाबालिग लड़की की अपहरण को लेकर लड़की के चाचा के आवेदन पर प्राथमिक दर्ज की गई है। लड़की के चाचा ने रसीदपुर गांव निवासी गोविंद पासवान पर अपहरण का आरोप लगाया है। थानाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

