जानकारी दी गई:मिट्‌टी की जांच कराने के बाद अनुशंसा के आधार पर ही खेतों में रासायनिक उर्वरक का प्रयोग करें

मधुबनीएक घंटा पहले
  • किसानों को मिट्‌टी का नमूना लेने की विधि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई

मृदा स्वास्थ्य कार्ड योजना, वर्ष 2020-2021 अंतर्गत प्रखंड के चयनित 13 गांवों में मिट्टी का नमूना लेने का कार्य जोरों पर है। इसक्रम में खजौली में किसानों के बीच मिट्टी का नमूना लेने की विधि की जानकारी दी गई और स्वयं किसानों की ओर से खेत में जाकर प्रतिनिधि नमूना का संकलन किया गया। इस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में रसायन उपनिदेशक दरभंगा प्रमंडल विनय कुमार पांडे और सहायक निदेशक रसायन मधुबनी के दिनेश कुमार ने किसानों को मृदा को स्वस्थ रखने के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी दी। उपनिदेशक ने बताया गया कि किसान रासायनिक उर्वरक का अंधाधुंध प्रयोग करते हैं, इसका गंभीर परिणाम होता है। विशेष तौर पर यूरिया के अधिक प्रयोग से उत्पादन कम होता है। अतः किसान खेत की मिट्टी की जांच करा अनुशंसा के आधार पर ही उर्वरकों का प्रयोग करें।

सहायक निदेशक ने विस्तार से मिट्टी के नमूने के संकलन की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार का लक्ष्य प्रत्येक किसान के प्रत्येक प्लाॅट की मिट्टी की जांच कर उन्हें स्वास्थ्य कार्ड उपलब्ध कराने की है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि किसान की भाषा में उर्वरक दो प्रकार के होते हैं। एक कल-कारखाने में बने हुए रासायनिक उर्वरक व दूसरा जीव- जंतु, जीवाणु और पेड़-पौधों से बने जैव उर्वरक। रासायनिक उर्वरक के प्रयोग से मिट्टी, पानी, हवा विषैले हो रहे हैं। इसलिए किसान रसायनिक उर्वरकों का प्रयोग अपने मन से कभी भी नहीं करें।

