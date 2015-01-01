पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

10 विस सीट के लिए पड़े थे वाेट:विजय जुलूस पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध : 150 प्रत्याशियाें के भाग्य का फैसला अाज, सुबह 8 बजे से हाेगी काउंटिंग

मधुबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • काउंटिंग के दाैरान 380 सीसीटीवी से हाेगी निगरानी, प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी

विस चुनाव-2020 में जिले की दस सीटों पर भाग्य आजमा रहे कुल 150 प्रत्याशियों में मात्र दस प्रत्याशी के लिए आज का मंगलवार मंगल संदेश लेकर आएगा। शेष 140 आगमी चुनाव की तैयारी में जुट जाएंगे। दो चरण में संपन्न चुनाव में जनता ने 2015 के दलगत सीटों को बरकरार रखा है या किसको बढ़त दी व किसमें कटौती की, यह अगले सात से आठ घंटे में दिखना शुरू हो जाएगा। विस चुनाव 2020 में एनडीए गठबंधन में भाजपा पांच, जेडीयू चार व वीआईपी एक पर चुनाव लड़ रही है। वहीं, महागठबंधन से राजद के छह, कांग्रेस व सीपीआई दो सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है। मतगणना शहर के आरके कॉलेज व डीएनवाई कॉलेज में होगा। मतगणना स्थल पर त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

पूरे मतगणना कार्य में सभी प्रकार के कर्मियों को मिलाकर 650 लोगों को लगाया गया है। कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देश के आलोक में सभी कर्मियों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। हालांकि दोनों मतगणनास्थल पर चिकित्सीय कर्मी की भी तैनाती रहेगी। साथ ही, मतगणना कार्य में भाग लेने वाले कर्मियों के लिए हैंड सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी। मतगणना स्थल की निगरानी के लिए आरके कॉलेज में 292 सीसीटीवी लगाए गए हैं। जबकि डीएनवाई कॉलेज में 88 सीसीटीवी लगाए गए हैं। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि मतगणना के लिए प्रत्येक विस में 14 टेबल सामान्य के लिए और 2 टेबल पोस्टल बैलेट के लिए बनाए गए हैं। काउंटिंग के लिए प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी की जा चुकी है।

10 प्रत्याशियों के सिर पर सजेगा ताज, सुरक्षा को लेकर मतगणना स्थल के आसपास धारा 144 लगाई गई

हर प्रत्याशी के 16 मतगणना एजेंट माैजूद रहेंगे

हर प्रत्याशी के 16 मतगणना एजेंट को मतगणना के समय मौजूद रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इनके अतिरिक्त अन्य किसी को भी मतगणना स्थल पर जाने से पूरी तरह से रोक दिया जाएगा। बिना अनुमति पत्र के किसी भी व्यक्ति के मतगणना स्थल पर जाने पर रोक है। दोनों मतगणना स्थल के लिए अलग-अलग कंट्रोल रूम है। सोमवार को डीएम, एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मतगणना स्थल की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सहित अन्य सुविधाओं की मॉनीटरिंग व निरीक्षण करते दिखे। मालूम हो कि 31-हरलाखी, 32-बेनीपट्टी, 33-खजौली, 34-बाबूबरही, 35-विस्फी, 36-मधुबनी और 37-राजनगर विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की काउंटिंग आरके काॅलेज और 38-झंझारपुर, 39-फुलपरास और 40-लौकहा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की मतगणना डीएनवाई काॅलेज में सुबह 08ः00 बजे शुरू होगी।

डीएम ने जारी किया आवश्यक निर्देश

डीएम डॉ. नीलेश रामचंद्र देवरे ने कहा है कि मतगणना के दिन आम लोग बेवजह मजमा बनाकर मतगणना स्थल और इर्द-गिर्द जमा हो जाते है। मतगणना कार्य बाधित करने का प्रयास करते हैं और शांति को भी प्रभावित करते हैं। इससे मतगणना की गोपनीयता भंग होने की संभावना रहती है। स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष और शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में मतगणना संपन्न कराने और लोक व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए मतणगना तिथि को आम लोगों, राजनैतिक दलों और प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के मतगणना स्थल के आस-पास एकत्रित होने पर रोक रहेगी। मतगणना स्थल के आसपास धारा-144 लगाई गई है। आरके काॅलेज और डीएनवाई काॅलेज में स्थित मतगणना के आस-पास 200 गज की परिधि में एक स्थान पर पांच या पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति को एकत्रित नहीं होने का आदेश दिया गया है। परिणाम की घोषणा के पश्चात विजय जुलूस निकाले पर भर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।

जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों के सुरक्षाकर्मियों को रहना होगा बाहर

शासकीय कार्य में प्रतिनियुक्त दण्डाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी/कर्मचारी/माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर, निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों (जो वर्तमान में सांसद, विधायक, विधान पार्षद हैं) जिन्हें स्वयं मतगणना कक्ष में रहना आवश्यक है, उन्हें मतगणना कक्ष में रहने की अनुमति होगी। लेकिन सुरक्षा गार्ड (शस्त्र सहित) को मतगणना कक्ष में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी। आदेश की अवहेलना करने पर आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम, 2005 की धारा-56 व 57, बिहार महामारी रोग कोविड-19 नियमावली 2020 और भारतीय दंड विधान की धाराओं में कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

आज परिवर्तित मार्गों से होगा वाहनों का परिचालन, तैयार हुआ रूट चार्ट

मतगणना को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से नया रूट प्लान तैयार किया गया है। रहिका की ओर से आने-जाने वाली गाड़ी के लिए भलसरी चौक सप्ता-गांधी चौक-सुभाष चौक-नीलम चौक, थाना मोड़ होते हुए कोतवाली चौक जाने का रूट प्लान तैयार किया गया है। जबकि कलुआही व राजनगर प्रखंड की ओर से आने-जाने के लिए चभच्चा चौक-शंकर चौक-स्टेशन चौक, थाना मोड़ जाना होगा। रामपट्‌टी, राजनगर की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को रांटी-13 नंबर गुमटी होते हुए स्टेशन-थाना मोड़ होते हुए कोतवाली चौक जाना होगा।

