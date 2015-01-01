पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दम तोड़ रही है सरकारी सिंचाई व्यवस्था:आधा दर्जन राजकीय नलकूपाें से 5 वर्षों से नहीं निकल रहा पानी

मधेपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • 100 रुपए प्रति घंटे की दर से सिंचाई करवा रहे किसान, ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं जिम्मेदार

हर खेत को पानी पहुंचाने की सरकारी कवायद कागजों तक सिमट कर रह गई है। सिंचाई के सरकारी साधन दम तोड़ती नजर आ रही है।

राजकीय नलकूप महज दिखावा साबित हो रहा है। नलकूप तक बिजली पहुंचा दी गई है। लेकिन ऑपरेटर नहीं रहने के कारण किसानों को सिंचाई सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित खरीक, भखराइन, प्रसाद, पचही सहित अन्य गांवों में स्थित राजकीय नलकूप बंद पड़ा हुआ है। नलकूप पर बड़े बड़े जंगली घास और पेड़ पौधे उग आए हैं। मधेपुर के किसान राज मोहन झा, खरीक के रामजी साहू, भखराइन के संतोष यादव ने बताया कि जब तक राजकीय नलकूप चालू था तब तक काफी सस्ते दरों पर गेहूं सहित अन्य फसलों की सिंचाई होती थी। लेकिन पिछले पांच वर्षों से नलकूप पानी नहीं उगल रहा है। किसान निजी पंपसेटों की माध्यम से 100 रुपए प्रति घंटे की दर से गेहूं की सिंचाई करने को विवश हैं। किसानों ने बताया कि हर खेत तक बिजली पहुंचाने की सरकारी घोषणाएं भी हवा हवाई साबित हुई।

किसानों को यह भी पता नहीं है कि इन राजकीय नलकूपों पर ऑपरेटर कार्यरत हैं या नहीं हैं। भखराइन और खरीक गांव के किसानों ने बताया कि राजकीय नलकूप मरम्मती के नाम पर पिछले वर्षों में लाखों रुपए की लूट की गई। लेकिन नलकूप से पानी नहीं निकला। अलबत्ता जो भी हो, देखना यह है कि किसानों के खेत तक सस्ती सिंचाई साधन सरकार कब तक उपलब्ध करवा पाती है।

