चुनाव:महिलाओं ने कहा- सरकार किसी पार्टी की बने, विकास पर सभी को ध्यान देना चाहिए

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
विस चुनाव में महिलाओं ने भी खूब वोटिंग की। जेएमडीपीएल महिला कॉलेज स्थित महिला मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान के लिए पहुंची रीता देवी ने बताया कि वोट देना मेरा कर्तव्य है। कोई जीते या हारे, इससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता। काम होना चाहिए। सरकार जिसकी भी बने विकास पर उन्हें ध्यान देना चाहिए। जेएन कॉलेज में बूथ संख्या-17 पर वोट देने के लिए अधेड़ उम्र की महिलाएं भी एक साथ जाती हुईं नजर आई। सूर्यवंशी देवी, सावित्री देवी, शिवकुमारी देवी की उम्र करीब 60 से 70 वर्ष थी और वो वोट डालकर लौट रहीं थीं।

जेएन कॉलेज मतदान केंद्र पर पहली बार मतदान करने पहुची आभा कुमारी और अंजली कुमारी ने बताया कि मतदान कैसे होता है इसके बारे में जिज्ञासा थी। अंदर से डर भी लग रहा था। पर यहां आकर पता चला कि यह कुछ नहीं है। मैं सरकार के बारे में सोचकर मतदान करने के लिए आई हूं। अब सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है कि वह हम लोगों के बारे में भी सोचे। महिलाओं के लिए सुरक्षा, शिक्षा और रोजगार के लिए अलग से नीति बनाकर कार्य करने की जरूरत है।

