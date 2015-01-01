पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:नवयुवक कल्याण समिति ने बदली मेहशे गांव की तस्वीर

मधुबनी3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के मेहशे गांव के नवयुवक कल्याण समिति ने पूरे गांव की रूप रेखा बदल दी है। ग्रीन पार्क के नाम से मशहूर मेहशे गांव में हर जगह हरियाली ही हरियाली है। युवाओं ने अपनी कड़ी मेहनत से अपने गांव में बैंगलोर भवन का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया है। यह कार्य ग्रामीणों के लिए यह उनके सपने पूरे करने में सहायक साबित हो रहा है और खास बात यह है कि इस निर्माण कार्य में युवाओं ने न तो जनप्रतिनिधियों से आर्थिक मदद ली और न ही सरकार से किसी प्रकार का कोई अनुदान।

गांव के ही सक्षम युवाओं ने आर्थिक सहयोग दिया जिससे इसका निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। संस्थापक व अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि मेहशे गांव के समस्त ग्रामीण के सहयोग से गांव में विकास का कार्य किया जा रहा है। युवाओं में उत्साह, उल्लास और आशीर्वाद से प्रेरित होकर मां काली मंदिर के परिसर और चौक पर यात्री सेड, बैंगलोर सामुदायिक भवन, मिनी पुस्तकालय आदि की योजना तैयार की गई है। इसमें एयरकंडीशनर हाल के साथ साथ बैंगलोर विश्राम घर को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। निर्मल कामत, मनोज कामत, गंगा प्रसाद साहू, मुनेश्वर कामत, दामोदर कामत, सुदुर कामत, डॉ. हरे राम कामत, रामा कामत, धनी लाल पासवान सहित समस्त ग्रामीणों का भरपूर सहयोग भी मिला है।  उन्होंने बताया कि पुस्तकालय में सभी सुविधाएं दी जाएगी जो शहर में बड़ी-बड़ी पुस्तकालयों में दी जाती हैं। गर्मी से राहत दिलाने के लिए एसी लगाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए अलग-अलग सीटिंग प्लान, वाईफाई, ज्ञानवर्धक पुस्तकें, मैग्जीन, करंट अफेयर्स की पुस्तकें, अखबार के अलावा अध्यात्मक पुस्तकें भी उपलब्ध रहेगी। पीने का स्वच्छ जल व अन्य सभी सुविधाएं दी गई हैं। मंदिर परिसर में हरियाली पार्क में पढ़ने के लिए बेहतर वातावरण बनाने में सहायक है। अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि शिक्षा से कोई भी युवा वंचित न रह सके, इसलिए गांव में पुस्तकालय बनाने का निर्णय समिति के सभी सदस्यों ने सामूहिक रूप से लिया गया है। समिति के तरफ से रखरखाव, स्वच्छता आदि पर विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा। इस निर्माण कार्य में सहयोग मेहशे गांव के ग्रामीण है जो लोग बैंगलोर में रहते है। वहीं टोली ने यह निर्णय लिया और आज बैगलोर की वहीं एक टोली के द्वारा गांव में कार्य किया जा रहा है।

