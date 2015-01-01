पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संगठन:पंचायत स्तर पर मजबूत नहीं था जदयू का संगठन

मनीगाछी
दरभंगा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र व पूर्व के मनीगाछी विधान सभा क्षेत्र से राजद के कद्दावर नेता ललित यादव का दबदबा इस बार भी बरकरार रहा। जिले के दस विधान सभा सीटों में से दरभंगा ग्रामीण ही राजद के खाते से जा पाई। अन्य 9 सीटों पर महागठबंधन को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। ललित यादव की यह छठी बार जीत है। इस जीत के साथ जदयू प्रत्याशी डॉ. फराज फातमी की हार के कारणों पर तरह तरह की चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि भाजपा व जदयू के परंपरागत वोटों में की गई सेंधमारी से ऐसा हुआ। जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मो हकिकुल ने आरोप लगाया कि ब्राह्मण वोटों में जदयू के निवर्तमान विधायक ने सेंधमारी करवाई। वहीं धन-बल का प्रयोग भी चुनाव से एक दिन पहले खूब चला। यह भी चर्चा है कि जदयू का संगठन पंचायत स्तर पर मजबूत नहीं रहने या सक्रिय कार्यकर्ताओं की घोर कमी भी हार का एक कारण है। चुनाव के एक दो दिन पहले दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता शिथिल हो गए।

