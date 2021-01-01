पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:मां बाणेश्वरी भगवती स्थान को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा, परिसर में रोजगार का भी सृजन होगा : जीवेश मिश्र

मनीगाछी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यटन विभाग से 64.85 लाख से नवनिर्मित भवन का उद्घाटन के बाद ग्रामीणों को मंत्री ने दिया आश्वासन

मिथिलांचल के प्रसिद्ध शक्तिपीठों में शुमार प्रखंड क्षेत्र के भंडारिसम स्थित मां बाणेश्वरी भगवती स्थान को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। पर्यटन स्थल को रोजगार परक बनाने के लिए यहां बनने वाले भवनों में रोजगार के सृजन को भी ध्यान में रखते हुए भवन निर्माण का प्राक्कलन तैयार किया जाएगा। पर्यटन मंत्री जीवेश मिश्रा ने सोमवार को मां बाणेश्वरी भगवती स्थान में पर्यटन विभाग से 64.85 लाख से नवनिर्मित भवन का उद्घाटन के बाद उक्त बातें कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मौजूदा सरकार सतत प्रयत्नशील है। इसमें रोजगार के सृजन को प्राथमिकता देने की जरूरत है। इसका लाभ बेरोजगारों को मिल सके। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने ऐसे बेरोजगारों को व्यवसाय करने के लिए 50 लाख तक की अनुदानित राशि भी देने की योजना बना रखी है। उन्होंने पर्यटन स्थल के विकास की रूपरेखा तैयार करते हुए इस स्थल तक जाने के लिए सभी सड़कों को भी विकसित करने का भी भरोसा दिया।

जिससे आम लोगों को यहां की पहुंच पथ में किसी प्रकार की कठिनाइयों का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। उन्होंने इसके विकास के लिए न्यास समिति के सदस्यों से विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ समन्वय से रूपरेखा तैयार करने के लिए कहा। मंत्री ने अयोध्या में बन रहे विश्वप्रसिद्ध राम मंदिर के साथ ही मां सीता की जन्मस्थली सीतामढ़ी को भी भव्य बनाने की बात कही। न्यास समिति के अध्यक्ष राघवेन्द्र झा की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में संत मौनी बाबा आदि ने मंत्री से इस इसके विकास के लिए प्रयास करने का आग्रह किया। मौके पर डाॅ. कन्हैया झा, मदन यादव, योगेन्द्र यादव, पर्यटन विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता कमलेश शर्मा, सहायक अभियंता अमरेश अजय, संजीत कुमार एवं चंदन कुमार मिश्र, संजीव कुमार झा, बीडीओ मनोज कुमार राय आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser