जा सकती है नौकरी:मनीगाछी की आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संख्या-266 की सेविका के 10वीं का अंक पत्र फर्जी

मनीगाछी4 घंटे पहले
मनीगाछी का बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय।
  • टटुआर पंचायत का मामला, जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी के कार्रवाई करने के आदेश के चार माह बाद भी सीडीपीओ ने नहीं लिया एक्शन, आज भी कार्यरत

(विघ्नेश मिश्र) सीडीपीओ की मिलीभगत से नियमों की अनदेखी कर फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के आधार पर सेविका की बहाली करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। टटुआर पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या 11 के अमताही टोला केन्द्र संख्या 266 के लिए चयनित सेविका अर्चना कुमारी का बिहार संस्कृत शिक्षा बोर्ड की दसवीं का अंकपत्र फर्जी पाया गया है।

बोर्ड ने अपने प्रतिवेदन में अर्चना के अंक पत्र को जांचोपरांत फर्जी करार दिया। तब डीपीओ अलका आम्रपाली ने मनीगाछी की सीडीपीओ प्रियंका कुमारी को सेविका को चयनमुक्त कर नए सिरे से सेविका के चयन का आदेश अगस्त में ही दिया। लेकिन आज भी वह कार्यरत है।

संस्कृत शिक्षा बोर्ड ने जांच में अर्चना के अंक पत्र को फर्जी करार दिया
जानकारी के मुताबिक इस केंद्र की एक अन्य अभ्यर्थी ज्योति रानी पति चंदन कुमार महतो ने जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी के समक्ष शिकायत आवेदन पत्र देकर चयनित आवेदिका अर्चना कुमारी के शैक्षणिक प्रमाणपत्र की संबंधित बोर्ड से सत्यापन कराने की मांग की थी। जिसके आलोक में जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी ने अपने कार्यालय के पत्रांक 1081 दिनांक 8.7.2020 के द्वारा बिहार संस्कृत शिक्षा बोर्ड, पटना के सचिव को पत्र भेजकर अर्चना कुमारी के अंक पत्र का सत्यापन प्रतिवेदन उपलब्ध कराने का अनुरोध किया था।

जांच में बोर्ड के परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने अपने पत्रांक 550 दिनांक 8.8. 2020 में कहा है कि अर्चना कुमारी का अंक पत्र संख्या 0070243 जांच में फर्जी पाया गया। ऐसा कोई अंक पत्र बोर्ड कार्यालय से निर्गत नहीं गया है। बोर्ड के पत्र के आलोक में जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी अलका आम्रपाली ने अर्चना को सेविका के पद से चयनमुक्त कर सीडीपीओ को नए सिरे से सेविका के चयन का आदेश दिया है। आदेश के चार माह बीत जाने के बावजूद सीडीपीओ ने अबतक तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है। जिससे विभाग के अधिकारी के प्रति लोगों की नाराज़गी बढ़ती जा रही है।

पर्यवेक्षिका को दिया गया निर्देश

इस संबंध में सीडीपीओ प्रियंका कुमारी ने बताया कि संबंधित महिला पर्यवेक्षिका को जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी के निर्देश के अनुसार अग्रेतर कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है।

कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो होगा आंदोलन

जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मो. हकीकुल, पूर्व मुखिया अवधेश कुमार यादव आदि ने आरोप लगाया है कि विभागीय मिलीभगत से फर्जी कागजात के आधार पर सेविका व सहायिका का चयन होता है। अगर बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय का रवैया नहीं बदला तो जल्द ही आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

