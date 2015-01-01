पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:रसलपुर में सुबह चार बजे कुएं में गिरने से व्यवसायी अर्जुन सहनी की हुई मौत

  • मछली के व्यापारी से बातचीत के दौरान कुएं के मेड़ से गिर गया

थाना क्षेत्र के रसलपुर गांव में सोमवार की सुबह कुएं में गिर जाने से व्यवसायी की मौत हो गई है। मृतक की पहचान गांव के देवेंद्र सहनी के 47 वर्षीय पुत्र अर्जुन सहनी के रूप में की गई है। बताया जाता है कि मछली खरीद-बिक्री का व्यवसाय करने वाले अर्जुन सहनी सुबह करीब 4:00 बजे कुएं के मेड़ पर बैठकर मछली के एक व्यापारी से बातचीत कर रहा था। इसी दौरान संतुलन खो बैठा व कुएं में गिर गया। पानी में डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने शव को ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से निकालकर कब्जे में लिया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल, समस्तीपुर भेज दिया। मौके पर जितेंद्र चौहान, अमरेंद्र सिंह, अजय सिंह गुगुल, धीरेंद्र सिंह, इंद्रजीत सहनी, अकलु सहनी, बांके सहनी, गोविंद सहनी, अमित कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

