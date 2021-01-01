पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संपत्ति के लिए रिश्ते का खून:10 कट्‌ठा जमीन के लिए सौतेले भाई समेत दो भाइयों की गोली मार हत्या, 3 गिरफ्तार

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
भाइयों के बीच भूमि विवाद को लेकर थाना क्षेत्र के ललुआ गांव में सौतेले भाई व उसके समर्थकों ने दो लोगों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना गुरुवार की रात 10 बजे के करीब की है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार दो दर्जन की संख्या में हथियारों से लैस आए अपराधियों ने सोए अवस्था में दोनों को गोली मार दी और फायरिंग करते फरार हो गए। गोली सिर में लगने से दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतकों में 55 वर्षीय गामा राय व 27 वर्षीय अमित लाल यादव है। दोनों मृतक रिश्ते में चचेरे भाई बताए जा रहे हैं।

गामा के साथ रजाई में सोए उसके पोते पर अपराधियों की नजर नहीं पड़ी, जिससे उसकी जान बच गई। घटना के बाद मृतक के परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष अखिलेश कुमार मिश्रा ने लोगों को समझा बुझा कर दोनों शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मोतिहारी भेज दिया। मृतक के परिजनों ने दो महिला समेत 15 लोगों को नामजद समेत अन्य पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते घटना के तुरंत बाद एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। घटना की जानकारी के बाद एसपी नवीनचंद्र झा घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

ललुआ गांव का मामला : दो दर्जन की संख्या में हथियारबंद ने सोए अवस्था में दाेनाें काे मारी गाेली

हथियार लहराते भागे बदमाश
पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपियों में से तीन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। तीनों थाना क्षेत्र के यादव टोला कदमवा रंजन कुमार, सुशांति देवी, राजू राय हैं। थानाध्यक्ष अखिलेश कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि अपराधियों ने पहले गोवास पर सोए अमित लाल यादव को गोली मारी उसके बाद 100 मीटर की दूरी पर घोड़े के अस्तबल में अपने 8 वर्षीय पोते दीपक के साथ सोए गामा राय को भी सिर में गोली मार दी और हथियार लहराते भाग निकले।

दो महिलाओं समेत 15 नामजद किए
अमित के पिता व गामा राय के चाचा तपेश्वर प्रसाद यादव ने दो महिलाओं समेत 15 नामजद व अन्य को आरोपित किया है। इसमें पट्टीदार ललुआ निवासी राजेश्वर राय, कामेश्वर राय, सूरज कुमार, लालबाबू राय, चुनमुनि देवी, थाना क्षेत्र के यादव टोला कदमवा निवासी रंजन कुमार, सुशांति देवी, राजू राय, चिरैया थाना क्षेत्र के धाठ निवासी प्रमोद राय, झापस राय, रामेश्वर राय, जितना थाना क्षेत्र के रेगनिया निवासी सुबंश राय, इंमचन ग्राम पिपरा निवासी शांत राय समेत 25-30 अज्ञात के विरुद्ध आवेदन दिया है।

दादा के साथ सोया था पोता, रजाई में दुबका रहा, इसलिए बची उसकी जान

घटना के समय गामा राय का 8 वर्षीय पोता दीपक रजाई में उसके साथ सोया था। जब उसके दादा को गोली मारी गई तब वह रजाई में दुबका रहा। दीपक के अनुसार पांच छह की संख्या में पहुंचे अपराधियों ने मुंह बांध रखा था। उन लोगों ने नजदीक से उसके दादा के सिर में गोली मार दी तथा भाग निकले। मृतक के परिजनों ने चिरैया पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि चिरैया थाना क्षेत्र के दीपही गांव में उनके संबंधी रूपलाल राय को 7 मई 2020 को लालबाबू राय, राजेश्वर राय, कामेश्वर राय, सूरज कुमार व सोमेश्वर राय ने सोए अवस्था में गोली मार दी थी। उन्हें दो गोली लगी थी जिसमें वह बच गए थे। इसमें सोमेश्वर राय घोड़ासहन थाना में आर्म्स एक्ट मामले में जेल में है। वहीं लालबाबू राय समेत बाकी चारो आरोपी फरार थे।

कई बार किया था जानलेवा हमला
हीरा राय की दो शादी हुई थी। एक पत्नी से लालबाबू राय व दूसरी पत्नी से चार पुत्र गामा राय, गदेना राय, फुदेना राय, भौजाली राय ए थे। अपने पैतृक संपत्ति लेकर एक मां के गामा राय समेत चार भाई एक तरफ थे, जबकि दूसरी तरफ लालबाबू राय थे। इन दोनों पक्ष के बीच 10 कट्‌ठा जमीन को लेकर काफी वर्षों से विवाद चल रहा था। आरोप हौ कि इसी विवाद को लेकर लालबाबू राय ने यह हत्या की है। जमीन एवं संपत्ति दखल करने के लिए कई बार जान लेवा हमला करने की भी बात बताई है।

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एसआईटी गठित
एसपी नवीन चन्द्र झा ने बताया कि भूमि विवाद में दोनों की हत्या हुई है। 15 नामजद आरोपियों से तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बाकी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए सिकरहना एसडीपीओ के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। जिसमे ढाका इंस्पेक्टर व घोड़ासहन थानाध्यक्ष अखिलेश कुमार मिश्रा समेत अन्य पुलिस को शामिल किया गया है। वहीं चिरैया पुलिस पर लगे आरोप पर बताया कि मामले की जांच की जायगी। दोषी पाए जाने पर पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
नवीन चंद्र झा, एसपी, पूर्वी चंपारण

